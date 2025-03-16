The Congress of Deputies will discuss on Tuesday the taking into consideration of a proposition of the law presented by Junts Per Catalunya (Junts) with which this party raises legislative changes both in the civil and criminal field to be able to evict the squatters within a “maximum and non -extendable” period of 48 hours.

Specifically, this party Different initiatives presented a month ago Both in the lower house and in the Parliament of Catalonia to modify criminal and civil legislation with the aim of facilitating the recovery of squatted homes, a “problem” that according to together “affects many citizens.

It is a law proposition to deal with the illegal offering of real estate, which aims “Provide the courts and legal operators of better tools legal so that they can process the unemployment and launch processes illegally occupied in a more effective and rapid way. “

In the criminal field, as explained by the Junts spokeswoman in Congress, Miriam Nogueras, her party is committed to incorporating into the Criminal Procedure Law (LECrim) “A new precautionary measurea new article 544 that forces judges to order the immediate eviction If the squatters do not prove that they have a legitimate title. “

In the civil sphere, Nogueras commented that mechanisms are included to “strengthen these precautionary measures we were talking about at the beginning”, such as “Verbal judgments and immediate evictions if the title of property is taught”. “This would greatly expedite the procedures,” said Junts spokeswoman in Congress.

The day that the party presented these proposals to the media, the secretary general of Junts, Jordi Turull, explained that the PSOE promised that the aforementioned proposal of law be processed in Congress and was optimistic with which This initiative will have a “majority support” of the Chamberas happened with his proposal on multirreincididad.