Between astonished and worried, the bulk of the deputies and senators of the Frente de Todos observe the open political crisis between President Alberto Fernández and his vice Cristina Kirchner chewing anger but in silence. They refuse to take sides publicly as long as there are no definitions and parliamentary activity remains on hold until the storm passes.

On the same Wednesday that the scandal broke out, the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán sent to Congress the Budget Law -the management roadmap- and the Hydrocarbons Promotion Law. Everything was on standby.

While legislators’ chats burn, few dare to make statements or tweets. “We are at the limit of security. If that point is passed it is war and nobody wants that,” official voices from both chambers coincide, asking for prudence.

The scene is like that of the children who, in the midst of their parents’ marital crisis, must choose who to live with. “Do not put us in the middle, if we all know where we are going: to lose like dogs”a pro-government senator complains.

Some with a direct line to the President had come to speak. “I want to express my full support for President Alberto Fernández, whom I consider the only leader who can guarantee balance in the government coalition and lead the country towards reconstruction,” tweeted Edgardo Kueider from Entre Ríos, one of the many provinces governed by the ruling party that fell into the hands of Together for Change at the polls.

Sergio “Oso” Leavy from Salta and Carlos “Camau” Espínola from Corrientes also went to bankrupt the President. But quickly there were calls from colleagues asking not to add fuel to the fire.

The head of the Frente de Todos bloc in the Senate, José Mayans, traveled from Formosa and from his office received several fellow blocs for a talk of catharsis and strategy for what is to come.

He was in talks with his pair of Together for Change, Luis Naidenoff, for a session on agreed topics next week. Both of them they agreed to wait until Monday to resolve the agenda.

In Deputies, the head of the bloc is Máximo Kirchner, they say, did not download orders or messages of tranquility: “Each one is guided by what his common sense tells him.” it is commented.

Everyone agrees that there is no chance that the blocks can break. “November is still missing and they are all unified lists”, some remember.

The audio you posted Clarion about the deputy Fernanda vallejos placeholder image He fell terrible among his companions, although some sympathized as it was a private conversation.

“If you are part of a space where you think all those things, what are you doing there? I wouldn’t stay for two minutes. You cannot say in private what you cannot hold publicly“However, her partner on the bench Gabriela Cerruti crossed her in statements to Radio Con Vos.

“They are wrong in reading that it is from Cristina. If so, would it have been left out of the lists?”, Add others.

In the upper house, where the ruling party runs the concrete risk of losing quorum, the senators who respond to governors carry messages of discontent and many already imagine a second stage of the campaign more focused on a speech 100% provincial. La Pampa is one of the provinces that the FdT believes it can turn around.

“We lost, we have to go out now to recover votes and we cannot because this broke out publicly. losing time that in these conditions it is precious “, warns a deputy.

Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies -third leg of the coalition- remains silent, while he is seen leaving or entering Congress, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Transportation, and they insisted that “he works for unity.”

“Sergio do not think about leaving the Chamber , less now that more dialogue is needed than ever, “they point out near him, while other versions place him as a future” super minister. “

The lower house authorities assure that they want to activate the discussion of the Budget, and that Massa was in Congress resolving the “subpoenas” of the ministersWhile in the Casa Rosada, the President is in the middle of the Cabinet rearrangement and it is not known who is staying and who is leaving.

