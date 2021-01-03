new Delhi: The country received very good news on Sunday. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the emergency use of the vaccines of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute, but after that the politics started. Many Congress leaders questioned the decision, on which the BJP retaliated and called it a bankruptcy of the Congress.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Kovaxin has not yet completed its third trial. He said that the vaccine was stamped in a hurry and it could be dangerous. He said that its use should be avoided till the trial is completed. Apart from Tharoor, another senior Congress leader Anand Sharma expressed concern over the approval of the Bharat Biotech vaccine. He asked the government to explain why mandatory protocols and data verification were not followed.

Apart from this, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said that if the leaders of the opposition have any fear about the vaccine then there is nothing wrong in this. He supported Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the government should take the leaders of the opposition into confidence.

Targeting these questions of Congress leaders, BJP National President JP Nadda said that Congress and opposition parties are not proud of anything Indian. Nadda tweeted that he should introspect that the illusionist would use his lies on the Kovid-19 vaccine to run his agenda. People of India have been rejecting such politics and will continue to do so.

At the same time, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called it insolvency of Congress. He tweeted, “Insolvency of Congress. First they used to ask for proof of Balakot Air Strike by India. Then raised doubts on Pulwama attack, now are also doubting about vaccine. What is this bankruptcy?”

