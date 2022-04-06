Félix Bolaños /EP” onload=”performance.mark(‘fmp’);”/> The PNV deputy, Mikel Legarda; the PNV spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Aitor Esteban; and the spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, talk alongside the Minister of the Presidency,

New blow from Congress today to the Government for “the radical turn” that all groups reproach him for having carried out with respect to the Sahara. But this time the setback comes on the eve of the trip that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will undertake to Rabat to seal the new relationship with Morocco, in which he will be accompanied by his Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, and in which he will have dinner with King Mohamed VI.

The parties in the hemicycle, to the left and to the right, once again made it clear to the Executive that they are directly against the substance and the forms used by Sánchez to endorse the Moroccan plan for Western Sahara with which, in the opinion of many of them, , have «abandoned the Saharawi people». This was stated in the debate in Congress motivated by the non-law proposal that United We Can, ERC and Bildu promoted to ratify the support of the Lower House for the UN resolutions that advocate channeling the historical conflict with an agreement of the parts.

The members of the Executive themselves crossed out their turn of “injustice” and “botched”. Marta Rosique, from ERC, accused the Government of “violating up to 74 UN resolutions” by betting on the Rabat plan. and the deputy of United We Can, Gerardo Pisarello, came to label as “disturbing” that Sánchez refers in his letter to the King of Morocco as “ally and great friend.” In his opinion, the bill offers the PSOE “an opportunity to rectify and return to neutrality.”

A vote in favor that the Socialists do not rule out by arguing that the operative part refers only to the decisions of the UN and that this is what is really voted on in the Lower House. That is to say, that they would support what, as they insist, they have maintained since they made public the opening of a new time with Morocco. But the preamble of the text does include, on the contrary, criticism of the Executive for its “unilateral turn”

The scenario of an adverse vote today for the Government in the middle of Sánchez’s visit to Rabat is also not ruled out if the initiative is finally modified, as the PNV intends. The amendment of the empty nationalists directly proposes a literal condemnation of the Government, in addition to insisting on the right of self-determination of the Saharawi people. For this reason, Sánchez’s parliamentary defeat now depends on whether the three groups that signed the non-law proposal – more generic than that of the Peneuvistas – accept said amendment or not.

Ciudadanos -which has also presented an amendment to resume relations with Algeria- is the only one that has announced its vote against, while the PP, which disgraced the Executive “lack of respect, transparency and professionalism” after the letter sent to Rabat , will do it for you. The PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, reproached Podemos, ERC and Bildu for not having been more explicit in drafting the operative part and thus contributing to “the Government getting away with it.” “As the proposal is presented, what they are going to achieve is a unanimity in favor in this House and we are not going to clarify anything; we are going to continue in that fog », he warned.