At the United Russia congress, security measures will be observed as much as possible. The relevant information was published on June 16 at party website…

“In connection with the complicated epidemiological situation and the restrictions imposed in Moscow, United Russia will provide maximum security measures for the participants of the XX Congress, which will be held on June 19,” the text says.

It is also noted that all delegates, guests of the event and representatives of the press must pass PCR testing the day before and have a certificate of absence of COVID-19 with them. At the Congress site, additional express testing and vaccination points will be organized, where everyone can be vaccinated.

At the congress, the participants plan to approve the list of candidates who will represent United Russia in the elections in September, as well as the main directions of the party’s electoral program. After that, the document will be discussed in the regions and finalized taking into account the proposals received from citizens and representatives of the expert community.

Earlier, on June 15, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader intends to participate in person in the United Russia party congress, despite the deteriorating situation with the coronavirus.

On June 15, it became known that the authorities of several Russian regions decided to introduce additional restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So, in the Khabarovsk Territory in the Ministry of Health, after the next meeting of the headquarters on coronavirus, it was decided to transfer employees over 65 years old and pregnant women to a remote mode. The head of the Sverdlovsk region, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, also said that he did not exclude the introduction of new restrictive measures in the region due to the increase in the number of cases. In Buryatia, meanwhile, they decided to close parks, squares and public areas by July 1.