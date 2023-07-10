The Congress of the International Council on Archives Abu Dhabi 2023 sponsored the first virtual symposium of its scientific program, which was organized by the “Council” with the participation of many researchers, professors and professionals from various member countries of the world, with the aim of shedding light on the activities and themes of the next session of the Congress, to be held in Abu Dhabi next October.

Hamad Al-Mutairi, Head of the Scientific Program for the Congress, Director of the Archives Department in the Archives and the National Library, who opened the symposium, confirmed that the organization of the Congress of the International Council of Archives – Abu Dhabi represents a turning point in the march of the Archives and the National Library, as it is the first of its kind in the Arab region and the Middle East, pointing to Hosting this important archival event is a source of pride and pride in the progress, development and modernity achieved by the United Arab Emirates in various fields.

Al-Mutairi expressed his hope that the Congress would achieve the desired results and be full of creative and innovative ideas that would enrich its axes and advance the archive sector locally and globally.

The symposium discussed the topics that will be included in the agenda of the Congress in its session this year, namely “peace and tolerance”; Emerging Technologies – Electronic Records and Solutions; And “Sustainable Knowledge and a Sustainable Planet … Archives and Climate Change”, which is a theme that coincides with the UAE’s hosting of one of the most important global summits dealing with climate change “COP 28” next November, in addition to other main themes that are “Trust and Evidence”. , and “Availability and Memories”.

The symposium touched on the issues that will constitute the areas of focus of the Congress in a way that contributes to the promotion of the field of archiving, in addition to the activities of the event, including the archiving hackathon at the Congress of the International Council on Archives, which is intended for university students and secondary schools in order to give them the opportunity to express their ideas and proposals.

The symposium emphasized the importance of the Congress as a knowledge and research platform, especially since the number of participations and research papers amounted to approximately 293 research papers from more than 80 countries.

The Congress of the International Council of Archives – Abu Dhabi will be held this year under the theme “Enriching Knowledge Societies”.

The Congress will also witness participation from more than 100 countries, and it will constitute a global forum through which thousands of archivists from all over the world will address issues of concern to all mankind, and work on creating new ideas that enrich knowledge societies, in addition to discussing the challenges that cast a shadow on the archiving and records management community. And how to deal with it.

It is noteworthy that the International Council on Archives was established in 1948 with the aim of promoting the preservation of archives and providing access to them throughout the world, and it works in cooperation with UNESCO, the “Blue Shield” Foundation, and other international non-governmental organizations that represent librarians, record managers and heritage disciplines. ; To provide specialized training courses, develop standards, and educate the public on the importance of documentary records.