With 93 votes in favor and 28 against, the plenary session of the Peruvian Congress approved, in a first vote, an initiative from the right-wing Avanza País party that proposes the return of bicameralism and parliamentary re-election. To be approved in its entirety, the proposal, which involves a constitutional reform, must obtain more than 87 votes in the next legislature. The Peruvian Congress became unicameral after Alberto Fujimori’s 1992 self-coup. The Avanza País initiative is contrary to what was expressed in a referendum in 2018, in which more than 90% of voters opposed the return of bicameralism.

It is the second attempt in just five months to return to bicameralism in Peru. The previous one was in June, when a similar initiative did not reach the minimum 87 votes to be approved without the need for a referendum, as it was a legislative change of a constitutional nature. Now, the project seems to have convinced the deputies, with broad support from the right-wing bench.

The legislator who heads the Constitution Commission, Martha Moyano, explained that the proposed measure would not duplicate the functions of the Legislative Branch, but would “complement” them. She clarified that the Chamber of Deputies would have jurisdiction only over political control, while senators would primarily debate regulatory control in the Peruvian power structure.

“It is an effort to divide the power of Parliament. What we do is create counterweights,” said representative Adriana Tudela, of Avanza País, at the end of the vote, adding that the proposed constitutional change is “fundamental to strengthening the institutionality of Congress.”

The bicameral proposal proposes a Senate with 60 seats, subject to popular election, and eligibility would be subject to candidates being over 45 years old or having been deputies.

With 93 votes in favor, the #PlenaryOfCongress approved the replacement text of bills 660, 724, and others, proposing the constitutional reform that reestablishes bicameralism in Congress.



Meanwhile, the Chamber of Deputies would be left with 130 seats, also elected by citizen vote. The members of both chambers would be elected every five years and would have the possibility of immediate reelection, something that had been repealed in 2018, in the referendum in which more than 90% of voters also rejected the return of bicameralism.

Mixed opinions regarding bicameralism

Although the bill passed the first vote necessary to be materialized as a constitutional change, not all Peruvian parliamentarians agree. There were 28 legislators who voted against the measure, arguing that “now is not the time” for the implementation of a second legislative body and that, in any case, the decision should be submitted to popular consultation.

“This Congress wants, behind the citizens’ backs, to impose bicameralism (…) In essence, it proposes the re-election of the current legislators,” commented Ruth Luque, from Cambio Democrático, who also stated that the majority support of parliamentarians for that initiative only demonstrates “the abyss between Congress and citizens.”

"This Congress wants, behind the citizens' backs, to impose bicameralism (…) In essence, it proposes the re-election of the current legislators," and "the terror they have of the population. They do not want the people to decide on a transcendental reform. The imposition of this reform confirms the abyss between Congress and citizens" — Ruth Luque



However, defenders of the proposal assure that the aforementioned referendum was years ago and that this measure is necessary to regain “the people’s trust” in the Legislature.

Popular approval of Congress is around 10% of citizens, according to private surveys cited by the EFE agency.

An attempt to stabilize Peruvian politics

The concentration of power in the Chamber of Deputies has taken a leading role in the recent and recurring political crises in the country, in which three presidents have been removed in three years: Martín Vizcarra, Manuel Merino (both in 2020) and Pedro Castillo in 2022.

In the case of the leftist Pedro Castillo, Congress pushed up to three impeachment motions against him, which were responded to with threats from the Executive to dissolve the Chamber of Deputies. Finally, the power struggle exploded with a vote of no confidence against Pedro Castillo and the establishment of a short exceptional government by the leftist, which unleashed chaos in the streets of the country.

The political clash between Pedro Castillo and Congress resulted in the departure of the leftist from the presidential chair, in addition to his imprisonment, as his political immunity was also revoked by the same Chamber of Deputies.

On December 7, 2022, the then vice president Dina Boluarte assumed the head of state and, although a large part of the citizens called on Congress to advance the presidential elections, the members of the Legislature were unable to agree on the organization of extraordinary elections.

Archive-Protesters carry a sign that says “Closure of the coup Congress”, amid violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of former president Pedro Castillo, in Ayacucho, Peru December 15, 2022. © Reuters/Miguel Gutiérrez Chero

Constitutional experts assure that bicameralism could stabilize the turbulent political situation in Peru.

“One of the reasons why we are experiencing these inflations and recession is because of the political chaos that we have experienced in recent years. One way to set limits is through these reforms,” ​​said Erick Urbina, professor at the University of Lima. , to the Peruvian newspaper Gestión.

In the midst of the crisis, the bicameral proposal, its defenders say, seeks to strengthen the country’s political structure, with a view to dividing legislative responsibilities and implementing a balance of powers, an initiative that raises many doubts.

