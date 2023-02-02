The congressmen of Peru agreed this Wednesday before the microphones on the need for an electoral advance that gives some horizon to the convulsion that the country is experiencing, after two months of protests. But when it came to voting, they overwhelmingly rejected a bill to go to the polls this year. The message that is launched from the chamber is that politicians really want to call elections, but are unable to agree on when. The message that the citizens read is that the majority does not want to go home and give up their seat.

The different benches explained for hours in plenary their reasons for voting yes or no to the advance. For some, the call should be accompanied by a constitutional referendum; for others, it is not possible to go to elections anymore because it is necessary to make political reforms; others ask that it be the president, Dina Boluarte. the one that resigns and does not leave “in the hands of Congress” the future of the country. Everyone assures that immediate action is needed, but in this building surrounded by bars and empty gardens, the only thing that is perceived is a very active paralysis. The activity is frantic, with endless crowds, although nothing is ever advanced.

This Thursday, in fact, another proposal will be voted on, which, in addition to elections within 120 days, includes a Constituent Assembly. The chances that this afternoon, behind closed doors, the parties reach a consensus to approve it is remote, but at least the feeling that something is constantly moving in the Chamber is conveyed. This proposal comes from Peru Libre, the party with which Pedro Castillo ran and won the elections in 2021.

The text that was voted on this Wednesday, presented by a Fujimori politician, did not include general elections to use, but complementary ones. This means that congressmen could be eligible for re-election because they would go to the polls to elect representatives to finish the current term (2021-2026), the one that Pedro Castillo began. That is another of the reasons that some used to vote against: “Behind this formula is the congressional re-election formula. yes to resignation [de Dina Boluarte], not to congressional re-election”, said a congressman from Peru Libre. The session, which began almost at noon, ended after four in the afternoon amid shouts.

Congress lives this crisis in the midst of the greatest discredit. The approval rating of the chamber is 7% and the clamor for early elections exceeds 70%, according to the latest polls. In the streets of Lima and in the interior regions of the country, the protests continue, which already total 58 deaths. The president again denied any intention to resign from office and the congressmen went to her house this Wednesday saying in the halls of Congress that an agreement must be reached.

