The Peruvian Congress on Friday rejected the removal of the president, Martín Vizcarra, who won a motion that sought to incapacitate him after being accused of irregular award of contracts. The measure, forced by six of the nine groups in Parliament a week ago, had an uncertain path and depended on the decision of the two majority forces. In his speech, Vizcarra apologized for the audios of conversations that have generated the political crisis that the South American country is going through. Some political leaders who days ago were in favor of the so-called “presidential vacancy” finally changed their position with respect to the president. After a day of debate, after nine o’clock at night 32 congressmen voted in favor of his dismissal, while 78 rejected it and 15 abstained.

Popular Action, with the exception of two parliamentarians, Alianza por el Progreso, Fuerza Popular, except for one congresswoman, and the Purple Party voted en bloc for the not, while the political group of Antauro Humala, Union for Peru, and the Popular Agricultural Front party of Peru maintained the yes.

Podemos Peru, led by two politicians investigated, Luna Gálvez and Luna Morales, opted for abstention, and in the leftist Frente Amplio there were two votes against and five abstentions. Nine members of Somos Peru were positioned against and one in favor. Several of those who voted against the dismissal expressed that they did so in spite of themselves, following the direction of the party chief, such as in Popular Action and the Alliance for Progress, or that they put the interests of the country first. Others indicated that the rejection of the impeachment did not relieve the president of responsibility.

Alianza por el Progreso is the political formation that had contributed the most votes for Congress to approve the debate to remove the Peruvian head of state, in which his opponents needed 87 votes. The leader of that party, the former presidential candidate César Acuña, however, had considered “unnecessary and impertinent to force a presidential vacancy.” His brother, Congressman Humberto Acuña, was disqualified from holding public office because he offered a bribe to a policeman linked to a criminal network, but he is still in office.

The same opinion against the dismissal was expressed by the leader of Fuerza Popular, former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, from her house arrest. The policy is being investigated for money laundering, having allegedly received illegal funds from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for its electoral campaign in 2011 and 2016. These opinions weighed on the decision that the Constitutional Court adopted on Thursday, to which the Government went to ask for a precautionary measure to suspend the debate on impeachment. The court rejected the request. “We have warned by the statements of the spokespersons and those who have partisan representation that they are not inclined to support the vacancy,” the president of the Constitutional Court, Marianella Ledesma, commented on the radio station Radioprogramas this Friday morning.

Vizcarra was put on the ropes after Congressman Edgar Alarcón, in coordination with the president of Congress, Manuel Merino, of the Popular Action party, broadcast three audios recorded by the president’s personal secretary. In one of them, the president, his assistant and the secretary general of the presidency agree on the version that they should give to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Parliamentary Audit Commission about the visits to the Government Palace of Richard Cisneros, a singer who It obtained state contracts for almost $ 50,000 (42,000 euros) during the administrations of former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and the current president.

Alarcón, who chairs the Audit Commission, in turn faces two constitutional charges that Parliament has not yet debated. The prosecutor of the Nation, Zoraida Ávalos, denounces him for corruption and illicit enrichment, crimes that he committed when he was comptroller of the Republic, a position from which he was dismissed by Congress in 2017. On Friday the 11th, in addition to Alianza por el Progreso, they voted en bloc in favor of debating the dismissal of Unión por el Perú and Podemos Perú, groups whose leaders have problems with the law: one is in prison for the murder of four policemen and the other is being investigated for money laundering in the Odebrecht case.

During the impeachment debate session, President Vizcarra’s lawyer, Roberto Pereira, highlighted the vices that Congress incurred in broadcasting the so-called “scandal audios”. “You cannot request a vacancy on an embryonic, presumptive, doubtful basis. It is an illegal test because the formal channels have not been followed [en la investigación parlamentaria de las contrataciones del cantante Cisneros] and the veracity of the audios has not been validated, “he said. In his speech, Vizcarra affirmed that “the only thing that has been proven so far is the clandestine recording,” and asked Congress to let the Public Ministry investigate what corresponds. In another of the broadcast audios, the head of state comments with his personal secretary that it was a problem that her relatives had been benefited with contracts when he was regional governor of Moquegua, in the south of the country, and that some relatives of the Secretary General of the Presidency – who resigned on Saturday – would have achieved public office.

Although the Peruvian president has fired the dismissal, he has ten more months of government ahead but he will be affected by the discredit, and he does not have a bench in Parliament. In one of the broadcast audios, he coordinates with his surroundings how to eliminate the trace of the record of some visits by Cisneros to the Executive Office. In May, when he responded to the press about his link to the character, he said that he was only an acquaintance from Kuczynski’s election campaign, but the revelations do not support that version. This Friday, the former personal assistant to the current head of state and the former secretary general of the presidential office have become investigated in the investigation into the controversial contracts: the first for concealment to the detriment of the State and the second for aggravated collusion.

Vizcarra will simultaneously face a complex agenda: contain the covid-19 pandemic – Peru is the country with the highest death rate per 100,000 inhabitants – and complete the political reform with a view to the general elections in April. The previous and current Congresses have constantly rejected the modifications to the electoral norms that sanction the entry of illegal money into political parties and, in addition, the cancellation of the preferential vote is pending to allow parity and alternation in the candidate lists. For this reason, the friction between the two powers of the State will continue, as has happened since March, when this Parliament was installed.