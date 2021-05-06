This May 6, with a large majority, the Congress of Peru approved the bill that allows members of private pension funds (AFP) to withdraw up to $ 4,575 from their retirement contributions, to face the economic crisis caused by the pandemic. The measure was authorized with some changes in relation to the initial plan and after, in April, the president returned it to the Legislature for review because he considered it “unconstitutional.” The AFPs reject the decision.

With 109 votes in favor, zero against and three abstentions, the Peruvian Congress approved the early withdrawal of pension funds by users to face the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The amount that will be allowed to subtract is up to $ 4,575 and all citizens affiliated to the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) will be able to access these and not only those who are currently unemployed.

One of the Executive’s requests was that this money be only given to those who are unemployed for at least three consecutive months until April 30 of this year. But that request was finally rejected by the Legislature.

“It should not be only for those who have lost their jobs, but it should be optional for all contributors to the AFPs, given that the pandemic has affected all members directly or indirectly,” defended Anthony Novoa, president of the Commission. of Economy of the Congress.

#Urgent: By insistence, we have approved the return of funds from the #AFP to the contributors, being aware that it is an optional right to use the money from the contributions in an exceptional situation after the economic crisis that our country is going through. pic.twitter.com/r3TuiLPFgU – Matilde Fernández Florez (@MatiFernandez_F) May 6, 2021



The bill had already been approved by Congress since March. However, the president, Francisco Sagasti, returned it to the legislative body for review, as he considered it “unconstitutional.”

“It violates the right to social security and the private pension system, inasmuch as it empties the protections that said right prescribes of content, which leads to its unconstitutionality,” Sagasti justified then.

Finally, the project has been approved, but with some modifications suggested by the head of state.

What were the changes that the Congress of Peru made to the original pension retirement project?

Two modifications that the president requested were accepted by Congress. The first is that the withdrawal of 100% of the pension contributions of people over 40 who do not register contributions in the last five years will not be allowed and the second is that third parties will not be authorized to withdraw money on behalf of the affiliates , under the concept of debts for food or other types of discount or garnishment.

File-Dozens of people walk down a street amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Lima, Peru, on May 8, 2020. © Reuters / Sebastián Castañeda

Now, the law is pending promulgation at the insistence of Congress. Then, the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and Private Pension Fund Administrators (SBS) has a maximum period of 15 days to determine the process in which it will begin to govern.

Users will be able to submit their withdrawal request remotely, virtually or in person, and only once within 90 calendar days, from when the law comes into force.

This is the third regulation on AFP deposits that the Peruvian Congress has approved since the health emergency began in 2020.

The news is not well received by the AFPs or by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, as they consider that the new approval would put the solvency of the pension fund at risk and affect the country’s economy.

With EFE and local media