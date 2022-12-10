Peru’s Congress is not exactly the place that on Wednesday saved democracy by removing Pedro Castillo from office. People criticized the improvised government of the president, but also the Chamber, which is full of politicians who defend the interests of businessmen and unions without taking into account the general interest. Its members have spent the last year and a half discussing the recall, without trying to fix any underlying issues. The new president, Dina Boluarte, has called for a union between the Government and Congress, but that can also be interpreted as a coexistence pact made so that deep down no one changes. Fed up with feeling trapped in this circle, a phrase has become very popular in Peru: “Que se vayan todos”.

Pedro Castillo had never thought of being president. His ambitions were rather local. Years ago he had run for mayor of his town and had gotten a very discreet result. He was outbid by three neighbors. It was not his idea to run this country. The leader of the Perú Libre party, an intelligent and fluent Marxist surgeon named Vladimir Cerrón, was seeking that position, but was denied the candidacy by the courts. He then had to find a substitute for himself, someone he could handle. In a remote part of the Andean region, he met a rural teacher who had shown some charisma as a union leader and proposed the adventure. Neither the mentor nor the chosen one thought they would go this far. The rest is history.

This way of getting into politics is common in Peru. The parties do not have cadres or militancy, perhaps with the exception of the old Fujimori. At the forefront are characters like Cerrón, who are looking for actors who get on their acronym regardless of ideology or loyalty to the party. Congress is the best example of the political failure in which the country has been plunged for years. The confrontation between congressmen and presidents has been constant. Peru has six presidents in four years.

With Castillo the fight was stark. The morning he announced the self-coup, the president was facing his third motion. He considered that he was the victim of an anti-democratic offensive against the representative elected by the people and decided to redouble the bet by giving himself full powers. The motion, like the first two, did not have much of a chance of going ahead. But Castillo was fed up, he felt cornered. It was not just the fault of a highly questioned Congress, which 86% of Peruvians disapprove of. In a year and a half, the president did not achieve a single stable cabinet -he appointed up to five-, and he never had a government program. Without a clear ideological definition, Castillo was adding to his Executive branch radical characters from any spectrum in search of a political peace that he never achieved. On Wednesday he ended up being a victim of himself.

The Chamber that dismissed him after his message to the Nation is full of parliamentarians who only represent themselves and business or regional interests. Most of the 130 congressmen live their first political experience – in Peru re-election is prohibited. The parties are vehicles for access to power that are abandoned once the votes for a position are obtained. There is even the purchase of positions on the lists and the electoral campaigns are done for oneself. The important thing is to arrive. Once in the seat, there are constant cases of turncoats and ruptures. If this legislature started with nine groups, today it already has 13.

Congress also does not have a legislative agenda that seeks to solve the problems. Education, poverty, inequality, unemployment, the environment. Javier Torres, director of Noticias SER, says it plays a “quite destabilizing” role in Peruvian politics. There are two clear examples that show this. The offensive against the Education Law, which sought to improve university quality in the hands of private business centers. And the Transportation Law. Congressmen from the right and left have jointly approved regulations to prevent them from being implemented in defense of lobbies and interest groups. For the analyst Paulo Vilca, politics in recent years is seen “as a field for personal use” in which mayors, governors or congressmen seek to gain power not to carry out political programs, but to benefit from it.

Roberto Chiabra is a retired Army general who was taught by military life to place the concept of homeland above all else. Currently a congressman for the right-wing Alianza party, he acknowledges that the policies discussed in the chamber are dominated by interest groups. “They respond to particular interests,” he explains. Chiabra is very critical of Castillo, whom he considers an incapable president who never surrounded himself with people of sufficient level. He voted three times in favor of kicking him out for that questionable article that is permanent moral vacancy, something difficult to measure. He preferred political instability to one more minute of the master in power. The change doesn’t seem to have made him change his mind. “Either the new president appoints a prime minister and a quality cabinet or we will have serious problems,” he warns, a threat that covers up the way of operating there.

In summary, the Parliament and the Executive use the mechanisms designed for the balance of powers as thrown weapons against each other. One, the vacancy, the other, the dissolution of the congress. Extraordinary measures that become daily exercises. Castillo pressed that button this week. Those who surrounded him point out that he lived overwhelmed by that permanent sword over his head. He complained daily, in meetings with ministers or at dinner with an ambassador. When he traveled outside of Lima, to the rural territories where he felt more supported, he told his countrymen that this was the way of the elite and the power not to let him rule. He made it a personal matter. He choked his voice talking about it, it was a topic that filled him with anger. On Wednesday he wanted to put an end to this deep malaise that leads people to take uncertain paths. He went wrong.

Congresswoman Flor Pablo, from a centrist party, sees Peru beaten, hurt, and in need of political reform. She proposes that, in a case like the present one, elections be called. Parliamentarians would think twice when it comes to kicking out a president. She believes that Boluarte, who does not even have a bench that supports her after his break with Peru Libre, should lead a democratic transition government that will lead to a series of reforms that will restore credibility in the system. “Otherwise it won’t work, the same rules will lead to the same results.” In other words, to another person, with another name, another last name, another life story, but who ends up the same as all the previous presidents.

