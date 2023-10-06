The Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica approved this Thursday, October 5, a motion to demand that the Government declare a state of national emergency due to the growing wave of insecurity that the country is experiencing. The Supreme Court expressed its concern and asked the State Powers to coordinate efforts, while President Rodrigo Chaves says that legislation needs to be modernized to combat organized crime.

“President, do something!” A collective request in the face of the wave of crime that is plaguing Costa Rica, a country without an Army that in the last two years has recorded record numbers of homicides, mostly attributed to disputes between drug trafficking gangs.

In response, on the afternoon of Thursday, October 5, Congress unanimously approved of the 44 deputies present – including eight from the ruling party – a motion to demand that the Executive declare a national emergency, a measure that allows the disbursement of more resources to combat crime.

The motion was promoted by the members of the Assembly’s Security and Drug Trafficking Commission, after the murder of Jeiner Gómez, 42, an agent of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) who lost his life while carrying out his duties.

The OIJ deeply regrets the death of our agent and friend, Jeiner Gómez Guzmán, who lost his life doing his duty and serving the country.

Coordinated work of the three Powers

In the midst of national dismay over crime, Orlando Aguirre, president of the Supreme Court of Justice, expressed his concern about the difficult situation the country is going through and asked to join forces.

“The three Powers of the Republic are obliged, today more than ever, to articulate efforts, increase coordination and establish priorities within the framework that constitutionally concerns us,” he added.

The opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has also repeatedly requested that the Government declare an emergency in this matter.

“If the Government does not know how to manage the country in a time of emergency, let it say so, so that the Legislative Assembly can come in to make the decisions that correspond to it,” said legislator Gilberto Campos, of the PLP, during the debate of the motion.

The Government asks to “modernize” the laws against crime

On Thursday night, President Rodrigo Chaves expressed his regret for the murder of the agent and said that his commitment to fighting crime remains firm. However, he urged Congress to “modernize and change the legislation that is necessary to combat the war between organized crime gangs.”

“It is time for Congress to give the country the tools to fight the scourge we are experiencing. Tools that go through at least five bills that the government presented since April of this year,” he added.

In Congress they do not share the presidential justification and several deputies explained that the declaration of emergency would allow the Government to access more resources, facilitate contracting processes and acquisition of equipment.

“The declaration is warranted so that there is less budgetary rigidity, so that the institutions can coordinate with each other, so that help can be requested from friendly countries,” said representative Alejandra Larios, of the National Liberation Party (PLN).

Security crisis in Costa Rica

While the Legislative Assembly and the Executive continue discussions, violence does not let up in the country.

The Judicial Investigation Agency reported, until October 3, 35,331 criminal acts. In addition, so far this year, there have been 682 homicides.

The authorities warn that, if the trend continues, this year could end with 900 violent deaths, making 2023 the most violent year in the country’s history.







Limón, the province where the main port of departure for drugs, Moín, is located, is the most violent, with a homicide rate that is almost triple the national average.

The once peaceful Costa Rica is in a spiral of violence due to the territorial dispute between local criminal organizations that seek to gain control of drug distribution and that have links with international cartels.

