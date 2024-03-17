At the beginning of 2024, the Congress of Baja California approved the Malena Law to penalize the acid violencewith sentences ranging from seven to 13 years in prison.

With 21 votes in favor, zero votes against and 0 abstentions, the Congress of Baja California approved, January 25a ruling that creates the crime of acid violencealso known as the “Malena Law” in the name of the Oaxacan saxophonist María Elena Ríos, who promotes this Law after surviving an acid attack in 2019.

Whoever commits this crime, in the state of Baja California, will be sentenced to seven to thirteen years in prison, and if the injuries due to acid violence “affect the face, neck, hands, arms and sexual organs of the victim” the penalty will be imposed. will increase.

In addition to the classification of acid violence, it was also approved that the crime of feminicide is imprescriptible; the penalty for the crime of femicide is aggravated when the victim is a girl, adolescent, indigenous, elderly person, disabled, pregnant, subjected to prostitution, among others.

Until now, the Malena Law also has been approved in Mexico City and it is expected that there may be a national reform in the criminal code so that it applies in all states, if not each state will have to legislate it.

