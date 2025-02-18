The Congress must discuss the popular initiative against bullfighting supported by 700,000 signatures: “It is not my culture”

The activists who have promoted the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) ‘It is not my culture’, accompanied by representatives of Sumar, Podemos and ERC, have attended the Congress of Deputies on Monday to present the final figure of signatures achieved by the elimination of bullfighting as a cultural heritage in Spain: 715,606. It is one of the highest figures that has never achieved a popular initiative in the Spanish State.

The campaign ‘It is not my culture’ has therefore managed to gather a number of accessions that far exceeds the 500,000 necessary for the ILP to be discussed in Congress. The spokeswoman has celebrated the “huge work” of the volunteers and has asked all parties of the parliamentary arc to be involved to recover the regional and municipal competences to prohibit or regulate the bullfighting shows.

The ILP seeks to repeal Law 18/2013, approved during the government of Mariano Rajoy, which declared bullfighting as cultural heritage in Spain. This legislation has been key to guaranteeing the continuity of bullfights, by protecting them from possible prohibitions in different autonomous communities, as is the case of Catalonia, where the Constitutional Court annulled the prohibition of bulls driven by the Parliament.

The promoters of the initiative have insisted that bullfighting not only represents “an ethical problem”, but also implies the use of public funds. In fact, every year, various administrations allocate hundreds of thousands of euros in direct and indirect grants for the celebration of bullfighting shows. Volunteers have also taken the opportunity to report verbal and physical attacks by bullfighting fans in different locations.

In spite of everything, the spokeswoman of ‘is not my culture’ has affirmed that society is increasingly aware of animal suffering and that the trend is clear: “8 out of 10 Spaniards are against bullfight insured. The activists have also celebrated the large number of firms achieved: “We have made history.”

Add and ERC call to the PSOE to process it

The next step is to know if the ILP is admitted to processing, made after which Congress should discuss and vote on the possibility of repealing the legal armor of bullfighting, which would allow autonomous communities to legislate freely on the subject. From ERC they urinate the PSOE to demonstrate “courage” and support its processing, regretting the absence of socialist representatives in the act. They have also pointed out that the initiative is key to Catalonia, where the prohibition of bullfight “Of the PSOE.

Add says that the ILP reflects “the majority feeling of citizenship”, which considers bullfighting a practice of the past and claims its regulation differently. The formation has joined the call to the PSOE to join the initiative and support its processing, remembering that the parliamentary majority that sustains the government “is represented in this movement.”

On the other hand, the central government, led by the PSOE and with the support of adding, has sometimes shown ambiguous positions regarding bullfighting. However, the Ministry of Culture eliminated the National Touromaquia Award, a decision held by animalist activists but criticized by the bullfighting sector and the Popular Party, which considers that bullfighting is a cultural tradition that must be protected and are already maneuvering to recover it .