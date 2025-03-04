The irruption in the Congress of Deputies of Co -official Languages, Catalan, Basque and Galician, translates into an increase in public spending, as ABC has been informing. The last chapter closed on Tuesday of last week, at the meeting of … The Table of the Lower House, where the PSOE and add, despite the opposition of the PP, created a new position for an official to coordinate in everything related to the contractual files of the translation and the Spanish interpretation of the three languages ​​mentioned above.

The proposal was defended by the major lawyer of Congress, Fernando Galindo, in order to modify the organic template of the General Secretariat that he directs. This requirement is established in article 38.1 of the Statute of the staff of the General Courts, where it is specified that he is the general secretary of the lower house, in this case Galindo, who must request any change in his organization chart. Now, the coordination unit of the processing of co -official languages ​​will depend on him, which will be in the hands of an official technician.

Galindo’s resolution was approved thanks to the majority that the PSOE and add, the two games that govern in coalition, but with the rejection of the popular. According to parliamentary sources, the fourth vice president of the organ, Marta González, announced the vote against the four members of the PP by assuming this decision an even greater increase in spending in the translation and interpretation of the Spanish of Catalan, the Basque and the Galician.

It should be remembered that the president of the Congress, the socialist Francina Armengol, promised in her inauguration that she would allow the use of co -official languages ​​on equal terms with the Castilian, despite being the latter the common language of all Spaniards and the only officer throughout the state. Until this legislature, the PSOE had prevented the use of Catalan, Basque and Galician in the lower house, but in this change their minds so that the independentistas support the candidacy of Armengol.

Minimum 54,600 euros

According to parliamentary sources, the technician of the Coordination Unit for the processing of co -official languages, which will be an official, will charge about 60,000 euros a year – the basic is 54,600 euros per year. A fixed expense for a position that had not been necessary until now, but that is arranged since the contracts for the translation, interpretation, transcription and subtitled to the Spanish of Catalan, Basque and Galician have been awarded. Among all four, depending on the workers’ hours, the lower house will be left a maximum of 3,990,315.14 euros, to which we must now add the salary of the coordinator that will be aware of the entire processing.

The creation of this position was already published on Friday in the Official Gazette of the General Courts, where its functions are detailed: «Initiation, impulse and monitoring of the contractual files of the unit. Preparation of the specifications and management of the unit contracts. Preparation, monitoring and control of the execution of the unit budget. Statistics regarding the unit ».

Until this year, when the contracts awarded via public tender have been launched, the contracting board was the only body that responded to translation and interpretation in Congress. ABC published last week that between September 19, 2023 and February 11, 2025, a total of 476 minor contracts were approved or validated to provisionally comply with the separatist demands. In that transition more than two million public euros were spent.