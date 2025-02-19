He Congress of Deputies has approved the non -law proposition on the creation of a Complementary fund to compensate for the decrease in income that Aragon will experience in 2025 for the calculation of adjusted population in the regional financing system, which is stated in 87 million of euros.

The initiative, presented by CHA, has had 174 votes in favor of the Plurinational Sumar Group, PP, ERC, Podemos and Canaria Coalitionwhile PSOE and Vox have voted against. In addition, 17 PNV, Bildu and Junts abstentions have been recorded. Yes, the second point in which the Government is urged to resume the work to reform the autonomic financing system has come forward with the vote in favor of all groups in Congress.

Aragonese deputy Jorge Pueyo has been in charge of defending this proposal for the creation of a Transitory Compensation Fund For Aragon, on which he has expressed his satisfaction, although he has lamented the vote against the PSOE, despite the fact that in the courts of Aragon this political formation had voted in favor.

Pueyo explained that “yesterday the Negotiations with the PSOE were very hardreaching a transactional text without the mention of the 87 million, something we could not accept. “The deputy of Cha has specified that the negotiations with the PSOE had also occurred before the debate and at the end of the plenary almost until midnight. “Throughout the afternoon we exchanged possible transactions and, after very tense negotiations, we prepared a joint proposal, reaching an agreement that was consistent with the position of the Courts of Aragon “.

However, finally, this proposal has not come forward. Pueyo has indicated that “the Treasury has thrown it out”, so the formation has chosen to present the original text of the proposition of the law. “Hacienda seems determined to veto any measure that improves the life of the people,” he Added by the deputy of Cha, who has in turn considered that the PSOE has unauthorized the PSOE-Aragón with his vote against.

Pueyo has also clarified that this NLP “It is not Azcón’s follow -up“In fact, he regretted that the PP has not been able to present this initiative like this, that” it is a proposal of Cha and all the courts of Aragon “with the votes in favor of PP, PSOE, cha, par, Teruel exists, IU and Podemos.

Despite this approval in plenary session, The proposition not of law is not binding So this fund may not be carried out, although Aragon is one of the two communities, together with Extremadura, which will receive less financing in 2025. Specifically, The Aragonese community would lose those 87 million, 1.69%, and Extremadura would stop receiving eight million, 0.18%. A decrease that corresponds to the calculation made by the Treasury of the liquidation of the deliveries on account of 2023, but that are raised in 2025.

It is a figure, of 87 million, that the socialist deputy Begoña Nasarre, has questioned in the plenary that has valued the resources launched by the government chaired by Pedro Sánchez for Aragon. In addition, he has questioned to add to negotiate and dialogue “until exhaustion” to reach agreements.

In this sense, he has indicated that “Financing must correct imbalances And we will continue working for a financing model that is fair, that guarantees public services and that thinks about the future of each community. “

After knowing the approval of the proposition not of law, the president of Aragon, Jorge Azcónwhich was not present in the vote, has stated that “the Socialist Party has voted today in Congress against the interests of Aragon. The PSOE refuses to compensate us for the loss of 87 million regional financing due to depopulation,” as collected Europa Press.

Through his account in the social network X, Azcón has stated that “it is a flagrant injustice, but it is clear that Pedro Sánchez and Pilar Alegría do not care and do not plan to remedy him. The facts give them away.”

During the plenary session, from the PP, deputy Ana Alós, despite having aligned with the PNL of Cha, which has voted in favor, has urged to Pueyo to demand the government, being added to the Executive, “that reforms financing and solves the problems of Aragon“, instead of taking a proposition of the Deputies not a law.