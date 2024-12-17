The Congress Board postpones the decision on the Junts proposal that asks Sánchez for a motion of confidence

The Board of the Congress of Deputies, where PSOE and Sumar have a majority, has postponed this Tuesday its decision on whether or not to admit for processing a non-law proposal from Junts in which it urges the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to submit to a vote of confidence in Parliament. The initiative was addressed for the first time this Tuesday in the highest decision-making body of the Upper House, and the Government forces have considered overthrowing it in the last few hours, although they have finally chosen not to qualify it and, therefore, postpone their position. as confirmed by parliamentary sources.

The PSOE meets with Junts in Switzerland after Puigdemont’s warning to the Government

Precisely this Monday, a 14-page report from Congressional lawyers was released that addresses whether or not from a legal point of view that the aforementioned initiative be admitted for processing, something that is the exclusive responsibility of the President of the Government. But the legal services did not give a clear answer and ended up washing their hands and passing the hot potato to the parliamentary groups represented at the Table.

“In view of the existing precedents, it is not possible to extract a univocal line of action on the part of the Board. Starting from the premise that we are faced with a non-legal proposition, the result of the vote on this initiative, if it were admitted and submitted to the Plenary, will have no legal impact on the relationship of trust existing between the Legislative Branch and the Executive. ”, notes that report.

The letter adds that, since there are no precedents, “it is up to the Board to establish a criterion, which will probably serve as a reference for the decision regarding the admission for processing of other control initiatives in the future.” Of course, in the case If it is admitted for processing, the legal services suggest that Junts reformulate their initiative. “The parliamentary group that authored the initiative could be asked to reformulate it to reinforce its exclusively political nature.”

Junts decided to present the initiative after its top leader, former president Carles Puigdemont, considered last week that Sánchez “is not trustworthy” due to non-compliance with his agreements. “The progress is scarce, the lack of coordination between what is being addressed in Switzerland and the Government’s practice is very worrying,” said the former president, who summarized by ensuring that the trust between the bloc that gave the majority to Sánchez “has been broken.”

Congressional lawyers urge Junts to reformulate the initiative on a question of trust in Pedro Sánchez



Submitting to a question of trust is a power that only belongs to the President of the Government and that Junts has no way of forcing. But the pro-independence party limited itself to registering the aforementioned non-leu proposition to demand that Sánchez once again request the agreement of Congress with the aim of opening a debate on the confidence of the groups that already showed him support in September 2023.