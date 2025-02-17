The Congress approves the report of the Pact against Gender Violence and sends it in full with the only vote against Vox

Congress has taken a definitive step on the way to renew the State Pact against Gender Violence. All less Vox parties have approved the report that prepared the subcommittee and already travel to the plenary for ratification. The new text economic violence as a form of sexist violence.

The text consists of 400 measures divided into different axes – a party already collected in current regulations and a new one -, for whose compliance the document records an increase in the budget to 1.5 billion euros in five years distributed among the central state, the communities and the municipalities. Among other measures, it incorporates the recognition of economic violence against victims through, for example, of the non -payment of pensions, as a form of sexist violence.

Many of the novelties are “proposals” that range from the transverse formation in vicar violence to all legal operators to the suppression of the attenuators of confession and repair of damage in cases of gender violence. In addition, it proposes to reform the Comprehensive Law against Gender Violence of 2004 to specifically include the violence that is exercised against the sons and daughters of the victims through the visitation regime. This is expected to make a more explicit recognition despite the fact that minors are already included in the standard.

On the other hand, it incorporates measures to improve the “accompaniment” to the victims and for this creates the figure of the “support units at the local level.” It proposes the development of protocols to improve the early detection of violence in doctor’s consultations, to boost classroom training or to prevent false syndromes such as SAP – according to which, the mother manipulates children against the father – are taken into account at the family meeting points (PEF).

During the debate in the commission, all groups have concluded the spirit of this agreement over the differences that several of them have remarked in their interventions. “It is evident that we have differences that become very deep but we unite the will to end gender violence,” said the socialist spokeswoman, Milena Herrera, who added: “They are not, you are not, we are not alone” . “But it is important that the message also reaches those who still believe in violence as a way of imposing their criteria or way of solving a conflict. The aggressors must listen and understand that they are alone, ”he said.

The PP has also celebrated consensus and has presumed his work when achieving it, although he has not lost the opportunity to criticize the PSOE and the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, to “inscribe” her party. “As many as they like to talk about denialism, they can never deny the will of the PP to agree on the fight against gender violence. ”If this text flys to be a state pact is for the PP and not only for our support but for our work. If you deny this it will be a denialist, ”said Deputy Beatriz Fanjul.

“It is not the pact that would have liked us, but it is the best pact because it is what we have managed to agree. We have done an exercise of good policy, ideological exercise, with nuances, we have learned from our classmates. The attitude of Vox deputies hurts, ”said the deputy of adding Júlia Boada.

Several groups ask to include obstetric and institutional violence

Although all the less Vox parties have applauded the agreement to advance in this pact, some groups have presented particular votes to try to include positions that in their opinion are outside the text agreed in the subcommission. Several parties such as ERC and Podemos, for example, have regretted that some violence such as obstetric and institutional are not also recognized. “This pact recognizes new forms of violence but we understand that we cannot stay there. Obstetric violence remains a great taboo that cannot remain ignored, ”said the deputy of Podemos Noemí Santana.

The spokeswoman for the Republicans in this commission, Etna Estrans, has resulted in this matter and has also pointed out that the text that the groups have approved today speaks on that subject through “euphemisms” by mentioning the “obstetric health.” He has also claimed, online of his particular vote, that the “institutional violence” is addressed to avoid cases such as that of the Judge of the pack or the cause of Juana Rivas. “Institutional violence is manifested in many forms and areas. It is essential that it be recognized to advance to a more just society, ”he said.