The monitoring and evaluation commission of the State Pact agreements on the gender violence of the Congress has approved the opinion of the State Pact against Gender Violence, with the support of All groups less vox. Specifically, he has obtained 34 votes in favor, three against and no abstention.

Thus, parliamentary groups have approved the report proposal for the new opinion. This one has 462 Measures among which gender violence stand out, Vicaria, digital and economic.

The State Pact document is the result of the works that began last legislature and resumed last May. Add, ERC, PNV, Podemos and BNG presented particular votes to the Report and Vox Private Total opposition vote. On the contrary, PP, PSOE and Junts did not register modifications to the text. In this sense, all of them have been rejected, except for number 11, to add, adding “technical improvements to the document.”

The Abascal have been at all times against the State Pact that, they say, «the path initiated in 2004 continues and attempts against equality before the law of all Spaniards and It ends with the principle of the presumption of innocence ».









Among the approved measures that appear in the report, to which Europa Press has had access, the groups instantly approve the integral organic law against trafficking and the exploitation of human beings. This law point out that it will establish «appropriate mechanisms«For prevention, the reinforcement of the ex officio prosecution of crime. In addition, they need that it will launch services and programs for social protection, repair and integral recovery of victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation, with a cost forecast and an adequate endowment of human and economic resources for its implementation and monitoring.

They also ask to modify the Organic Law of Protection for Witnesses and Experts in Criminal Causes, “to improve the protection of victims, witnesses and complainants of the crime of trafficking.”

On the other hand, they want to reform the Law on Integral Protection Measures against Gender Violence for include as a victims of gender violence to those minors who are victims of vicaria violence After the rupture of family coexistence, on the occasion of visits regimes.

Along these same lines, they ask to promote, from the Ministry of Equality, within the framework of their powers, the measures that tend to guarantee a «Specialized, initial and continuous training» in terms of vicaria violence for all professionals who have a usual contact with children and adolescents victims.

They also request to facilitate the complaint in police headquarters to the minors, “adapting police services to their circumstances, including physical spaces and dependencies where their testimonies are collected, the people who attend them and the methodology that is applied to carry out the testimony process ». Thus, it requires guaranteeing the specialization of the personnel that attend them in this first moment, with special attention to the minor victims of vicaria violence.

Regulate and define economic violence

They also claim to recognize, regulate and define the Economic violence in law as a form of violence of genereither. To do this, they ask that it be understood as «action to limit, suppress or control, in an unjustified and intentional way, the access of women to the economic resources of the family, of the couple or their own, as well as to reduce or cancel their economic capacity present or future to keep themselves, their daughters and sons, or to continue their previous habits ».

On the other hand, they are committed to sanctioning those who, without authorization of the affected technology and with the intention of their moral integrity, «spread, exhibit or give their body image or audio of voice generated, modified or recreated by automated systems, softwares, algorithms, algorithms , artificial intelligence or any other, so that it seems real, simulating situations of sexual or severely vexatious content (Deep Fakes) ».