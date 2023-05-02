Speaker McCarthy: Biden refuses to work on resolving the situation around the public debt

American President Joe Biden is not making efforts to resolve the situation around the public debt, his inaction could lead the country to the first default in history. Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, expressed this opinion. RIA News.

The politician shared his fears against the backdrop of a warning from Treasury Secretary Jeannette Yellen that the country’s authorities could exhaust emergency measures due to reaching the public debt limit on June 1. “President Biden refused to do his job, threatening to bring our country to the first ever default, and time is ticking,” McCarthy said.

At the same time, he added, Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a bill that would avoid a default. In this regard, the speaker called on Biden and the Senate to start doing their job as soon as possible.

Earlier, the head of the US Treasury announced the possible exhaustion of emergency measures due to the achievement of the public debt limit on June 1, noting that the country’s government will not be able to fulfill its obligations if Congress does not increase or suspend the debt limit by June.