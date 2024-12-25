The Instagram account of The House of His Majesty The King has published a congratulatory video, which shows, among other elements, the enormous fir tree at Felipe and Letizia’s house.

The opening of this account is one of the technological innovations that the Kings’ communication organ has introduced this coming year. Since then, accumulates almost 800,000 followers.

All the public events carried out by the kings and their daughters are published in this medium, in order to provide more dynamism the information channels that surround the Royal House.

In 2024, specifically in the month of June, King Felipe has completed ten years of permanence on the throne, a circumstance that is reflected in all his informative and whose documents are endorsed with this seal.