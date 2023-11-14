EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In February 2020, Elsa Cerda’s life changed. Before her, her day passed between the farm, the land where she grows cassava, banana; caring for her three sons and her daughter; and the group of women with whom she made crafts. Nothing out of the ordinary in the Serena indigenous community, where she was born 42 years ago and which is located in the Amazonian province of Napo, about five hours from Quito. But when mining threatened to extend its tentacles toward her home, the 5-foot-10 woman’s cocoa-colored gaze lit up. She transformed into a conga woman, a Yuturi Warmi, as they say in her Kichwa language. Her war cry leads the indigenous guard that prevents extractivism around her.

“Strength, strength, guard, guard!” is the slogan of the 35 women who neutralize mining in Serena, a community of 186 Kichwas, settled on the banks of the Jatunyacu River, in the upper Napo River, and one of the main tributaries of the Amazon. The grandmothers of the community said that years ago mermaids were seen in the waters that surround them and hence the name. But today it is a disputed area.

Three years ago, the territory where Elsa put down roots was concessioned to a mining company. It didn’t matter that it was within a buffer area of ​​two megadiverse national parks. The news came when she and thirteen other women were gathered, weaving crafts to generate money.

Elsa Cerda, 42, presides over the Yuturi Warmi indigenous guard. Ankalli Flores (Mullu Tv)

“Before I was only a housewife, I took care of my children, I worked for my family. I lived very happy in my territory because there was no crime, there was no alcoholism, there was no drug addiction, there was no violence,” Elsa tells América Futura. It is mid-October and the heat that exceeds 30ºC does not dissipate the attendees of the anti-mining camp, organized by the Black and Indigenous Liberation Movement (BILM), meeting in Serena. The Amazon, which makes up 40% of South American territory, faces alarming pressures. According to Amazon Network of Georeferenced Socio-Environmental Information, there is a significant increase in spaces with mining interest, connected to the roads that cross the region. Deforestation and ecosystem degradation threaten not only biodiversity, but global climate change mitigation efforts.

But the Kichwa women are not willing to witness the destruction. “The yuturi is a very large ant that has thorns. It is called conga in Spanish. We are the Yuturi Warmi, the conga women. We don’t have thorns, but we do have spears and we are going to defend ourselves with that,” warns the leader. This was made clear when representatives of the mining company wanted to negotiate with the president of the community in 2020.

Elsa put aside the veryus (seeds) and the thread to face the ‘invaders’ and the community leader. “I spoke up and told them that the president was our spokesperson. We order him and tell him what he has to do,” she remembers. Before her astonished gaze, she took the man and placed him behind the women who accompanied her. Them as a shield. “And there I asked him, Mr. President: Is he with the people or with the mining companies?” He managed to respond that he supported the community. “Look, gentlemen who came to negotiate, I am going to give you my first and last name, even if I have to die. Elsa Cerda Andy is not going to negotiate, he is not going to talk. You have two seconds to leave, because these are my lands. It is our territory,” describes the activist. She remembers that when she looked at her companions, they ran towards the car where the miners were moving and threatened them with spears. “We were furious and they ran away.”

Today the 1.75 meter long chonta wood spear is part of the Yuturi uniform. In addition, they use a maquicotona – a square-necked blouse decorated with colored ribbons -, the shigra – a woven bag – and the cuis, a bowl where they drink chicha and wayusa, an infusion that works as a natural energizer. When Elsa is asked what led her to activism and organizing other women, she responds that she is angry. The anger caused by the mining companies’ attempt to occupy her house.

A latent threat

Napo is a province located at the foot of the Andes and one of the most important entrances to the Ecuadorian Amazon. Until the mid-nineties, its population was mainly dedicated to agriculture and tourism, but this changed since the State began to grant mining concessions for gold extraction. In the documentary ‘Yutzupino, the dorado in dispute‘, produced by the platform Mullu.tv and released last July, it is exposed that, between 2001 and 2018, mining took over that territory. In numbers, the surface area dedicated to this activity increased by 300%. The impacts even reach protected areas.

Paradoxically, there is also no drinking water in much of Napo; it is consumed directly from the rivers that come down from the mountain range. Precisely, it is the liquid that has been contaminated with mercury and fuels used for gold extraction. That motivated the women of Serena to organize and resist. But it wasn’t easy.

The guard includes Kichwa grandmothers over 65 years old. Mullu Tv

Not only have they had to face the attempts of transnational companies to divide the community members. “They came here to talk to people wanting to beat them. We give them jobs, we give them money, sell us your plot of land, there is gold there,” says Elsa. Furthermore, they have had to demonstrate at home that what they do has value and makes sense.

According to national survey on Family Relations and Gender Violence against Women (Envigmu 2019), Napo is the third province in Ecuador where the highest rate of gender violence is reported. There, seven out of ten women have suffered some form of assault. Elsa recognizes that, when they began to create the collective, there were problems with their partners because basically everyday life was restructured. When the mining threat arrived, they met every two or three days, which meant dedicating less time to the care tasks that they culturally assume. They are assigned. “We suffered because they said: ‘Oh, they go there instead of being at home, going to the farm, taking care of the bus. [niño]!’. There were times when even our husbands mistreated us,” she says.

When did it change? When their form of resistance took shape and opened the way to the organization and the social and economic model that it aims to sustain. A lot of things happened in three years. For example, with the arrival of the internet, in the context of the pandemic, they left the field snail that functioned as a horn to convene and activated a WhatsApp group where they communicate. As a formal association they promote solidarity, sustainable and non-extractive economies, where through the production of crafts and community tourism they support their families.

The women of the indigenous guard also preserve cultural knowledge such as dance and music. Mullu Tv

On guard

What began as an intimidation of three foreigners is today recognized as the first indigenous guard led by women in Latin America. Now they are on networks and spread their work internationally. Among its achievements, along with other entities such as the Federation of Indigenous Organizations of the Napo (FOIN) and the Ombudsman’s Office, the ‘Yutzupino’ operation stands out, which at the beginning of 2022 seized some 150 backhoes used for mining in the area.

Conga women are not only dedicated to territorial custody and defense. They also focus on girls and boys accessing intercultural and bilingual education. They are guardians of ancestral medicine, as well as the culture, tradition and ancestry of the Kichwa people.

So that? “For the future of our children,” Elsa responds. “I want to let the world, all the communities of Ecuador, know that the future of our children can be maintained and cared for. If we don’t do it, who is going to take care of it,” she emphasizes.

Along with Elsa are Rocío, Diana, Piedad, Nashly, Irene, María José… They started at 14 and now there are 35. They are between 18 and over 65 years old. The men who at first looked at them suspiciously are now part of the group. “I feel so proud because women have empowered ourselves. The husbands already understand the work we are doing. Today it is not just us, we already have eight men who are following us, supporting us,” says the president of the organization.

Shouting “strength, strength, guard, guard!” They guard their territory like ants. Like those congas that make their burrow next to the trees and when they sense the presence of the enemy, they attack him from the feet. Thus, together, they stop the steps of anyone who wants to attack them.