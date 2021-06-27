German “Tripa” Tripel Y Florence Otero, a couple of artists who are frequently invited to Pass word (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 6.30 p.m. and Saturday at 8.30 p.m.), he faced for the first time in “The Rosco“by being participants in the edition Famous. And to add more “spice” to the competition, they made a series of bets.

Before the final game, the singers had their first “heads up” in the music track, and the former Mambrú was the one who made the first proposal. “If I beat you in this, you will come dressed as a man the next time we are invited”, launched the actor.

Gut clarified that this bet was “to start”, and that if he lost in that instance, his next participation in the program that leads Ivan de pineda on Telefe would have it woman’s dress. In that round, Flor Otero emerged victorious, who was right when answering that the song that he played was I take, from Bersuit Vergarabat.

Flor Otero and Germán Tripel before going to “Pasapalabra Famosos”. Photo: Instagram.

Accompanied by Patricia Sosa and Josefina “China” Ansa, Tripel wanted revenge on “the international music track” and upped the ante. “If I win now, you dye your hair. If you win, I dye it.”, said the musician to his partner, who accepted amid doubts.

The second round was quickly won by Tripa, which he noted with a few chords that he had been called upon to guess. Just Can’t Get Enough from Depeche Mode, thus causing the uneasiness of the actress who competed together with Lucas Spadafora and Cecilia Dopazo.

In a last round of “the musical track”, Tripel and Otero had their turn Following the moon, from The Fabulous Cadillacs, but none could answer correctly.

Who won at El Rosco

“Tripa “had more seconds for the victories he had with his team and advanced with a firm step in the main game of Pass word, until he had an unusual mistake in the letter V, saying “videogame” -a word in English- instead of “videogame”.

Flor Otero made a mistake in the J, when they asked her for the first name of the actress who played Rachel in Friends. Instead of just saying “Jennifer”, the participant said “Jennifer Aniston”, for which Iván de Pineda had to give his answer as incorrect.

The singer failed again in the P, saying “score” instead of “staff” and in the letter T answering “talented” when it was “swallow”, so she ended the donut with a balance of 22 correct answers.

When it seemed that Flor Otero was going to win, since her husband could not answer the words that were left to him, the ex Mambrú said “marionette” at the last second and was left with the edition of Pasapalabra Famous having had fewer errors.

The love of “Tripa” and Flor Otero

Germán Tripel (41) and Florencia Otero (31) have been together since 2007, and in February 2015 their only daughter was born, Little girl.

Between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, there were rumors that the renowned musical comedy artist was pregnant again because she shared an image of when she was carrying her daughter on Instagram. However, she herself came out to deny it, but did not deny that she would like to be a mother again together with Gut.