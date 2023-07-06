The network ridiculed the new social network Mark Zuckerberg Threads and compared it with Clubhouse

July 6, 2023 American Corporation Meta (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) launched Threads text messaging service. The new social network is positioned as a competitor to Twitter, owned by American billionaire Elon Musk. Why Meta launched another social network, how the head of the corporation Mark Zuckerberg quarreled with Musk because of it, and why netizens were skeptical about Threads – in the material “Lenta.ru”.

What is special about Threads?

On July 6, the Threads application, announced by Meta Corporation as an analogue of Twitter in June, became available in the AppStore application store. Within an hour of its launch, 10 million users downloaded the service, Zuckerberg said in his Threads account.

As follows from the description, the application is based on Instagram (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned). “Threads is a place where communities gather to discuss everything from topics that excite you today to what will be in trend tomorrow,” the description reads.

When downloading, the new social network offers to synchronize with an Instagram account: users can instantly transfer the main photo and profile description and duplicate subscriptions.

“Twitter Response”

In June, Chris Cox, Chief Product Officer of Meta Corporation named the creation of Threads “the answer to the social network Twitter.” According to Cox, the goal of the app is “safety, ease of use, and reliability.”

However, users who have already become familiar with the platform, among its obvious disadvantages, called the inability to delete a profile in Threads without deleting an Instagram account – this is also confirmed in Meta’s “Additional Privacy Policy”. The corporation explains that its policy is that the Threads profile is part of the user’s Instagram account.

“One of the main advantages of Twitter is that the platform always provides users with anonymity, which we do not get in Threads,” — added one of the users, speaking about the cons of Zuckerberg’s new product.

“Copy-paste Twitter”

Online, users called the new Threads social network a complete copy of Twitter. “Threads is a literal copy-paste of Twitter” wrote one of the users. “I’m going to copy your smart tweets for Threads authority” joked another commentator.

“Let’s see if this shit is dead in a month. But for now, it seems to me that people will simply copy their tweets to Threads, as they duplicate videos from TikTok to Instagram, ” spoke out another user.

“I didn’t copy Twitter to create Threads. I just hired at Meta those developers who were fired from Twitter, they did it themselves, ”- mocked author of the Zuckerberg parody account.

Photo: Jacob Townsend / Unsplash

Russian blogger Valentin Petukhov, better known as Wylsacom, noted that he has not yet understood the concept of Threads. “It all looks like shitty Twitter with an Instagram audience. But there must be a clue. Like the same one because of which everyone will be sitting here tomorrow? But it doesn’t seem to be there,” Wylsacom wrote in Threads.

Mark Zuckerberg himself was ironic about the similarity between Threads and Twitter. On the day of the launch of the new platform, he posted the first message in 11 years on his Twitter account. In the post, he posted an Internet meme in which two identical Spider-Man points to each other – usually this picture is used to indicate the identity of two objects or phenomena. Zuckerberg’s previous post is dated January 18, 2012.

Screenshot: @finkd / Twitter

“Will his clubhouse fate await him?”

Many users have also compared Threads to Clubhouse, a social network that launched in the winter of 2021, went viral but was soon forgotten. “Threads is waiting for the same thing as Clubhouse, right?”, “Like Clubhouse, Threads will be forgotten in a month,” — spoke out users on Twitter. “Very interesting to see if the fate of Clubhouse awaits him? I still remember how in the first weeks of launch it was used by the biggest media personalities, ” remembered another commentator.

However, some users disagreed that Threads is similar to the once popular Clubhouse. “Comparison with Clubhouse is not very appropriate. The creators of Threads are doing everything possible to prove themselves as a direct competitor to Twitter, and why not? The social network has a certain user base. The fight continues.” spoke out another Twitter user.

Musk vs Zuckerberg

An open conflict between entrepreneurs began in June, after the announcement of work on Threads. Then the owner of Twitter began to insult Zuckerberg in every possible way, and then wrote that he would like to fight the director of Meta in the ring. Zuckerberg, who practices jiu-jitsu, agreed to fight the businessman. “Name the place,” he wrote in response to Musk’s suggestion.

Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

According to the owner of Twitter, he was involved in violent street fights at a young age and is ready to fight. “I have a great move that I call the walrus. I just lay down on top of my opponent and do nothing,” sarcastically mocked Musk on Twitter.

In early July, Musk and Zuckerberg began official negotiations on the fight and found an organizer – UFC President Dane White. He also took on the role of negotiator and told reporters that he communicates with billionaires on the phone almost daily, sometimes until late at night.

White said that the fight will be indicative and will take place outside the jurisdiction of the UFC, while he will personally be involved in his organization. The fight is expected to take place in Las Vegas.

One of the problems with the upcoming fight is that Zuckerberg and Musk are in different weight classes and have different fitness levels. While Zuckerberg has been actively involved in martial arts and improving his fitness over the past few years, Musk is known for almost not exercising. In addition, Musk is 13 years older and weighs at least 30 kilograms more than Zuckerberg.

In Threads, users noted that the social network could become successful if Zuckerberg published a duel with Musk on the platform. “It will be symbolic: Threads vs Twitter,” wrote one of the users of the new social network.