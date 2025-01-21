Alba was calm watching the first images of her boyfriend, Gerard, at the first bonfire of The island of temptations. “I have also played, and I have also danced, nothing happens“, he repeated himself in a sincere and peaceful way.

“I haven’t met limits either, like passing ice or kissing my neck,” he told Sandra Barneda. “You’re justifying it all the time, babe.“, Bayán addressed her, who saw disrespect in the boy’s images.

The presenter sent a message of calm: “You can like someone and go to the limit, but not go over it.” However, the calm collapsed when Gerard told a temptress that he liked her.

“I can’t continue my relationship if someone else likes it,” Alba stated, increasingly nervous and on the verge of tears. “I want a bonfire of confrontation“asked the girl. Anita complained unabashedly: “It takes days saying that he wants to leavethere is no one who understands her.”

The former contestant of The Conqueror she was not short of complaining. “Having a person like that in the town makes you think too much, it transmits their bad vibes,” said de Alba. “I don’t think I’ll give you explanations, because if He already told you that you were a girl and a child…”, he told him minutes later.

Alba complained, although she didn’t make much fuss despite Anita’s curt responses. “I I have supported you at home“, she told him. “We already talked there, I want to see my images,” Ana cut in. Finally, there was an understanding and they came out hugging from the bonfire.