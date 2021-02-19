The violent street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper that continued this Friday night for the fourth consecutive day “are inadmissible,” said the president of the Spanish government, the social democrat Pedro Sánchez. The comments accentuated the break with his partner, the populist Podemos, in the governing coalition.

In impromptu remarks at the start of a speech on the economy, Sánchez spoke of this week’s riots across the country that have sparked a heated debate on the limits of freedom of expression in Spain. These events have also triggered a political storm over the use of violence, both by the rapper’s supporters and the police.

Sánchez said that “violence is an attack on democracy” and that the “government will confront any form of violence and guarantee citizen security.”

For his part, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska thanked the police for their efforts and said that they will continue to guarantee the rights and freedoms of the whole of society against a minority whose misconception of rights makes them resort to violence.

Almost 80 people have been arrested and more than 100 have been injured since rapper Pablo Hasél was arrested earlier this week. to serve a 9-month prison sentence for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence.

Students from at least four Spanish cities held peaceful demonstrations on Friday morning. The same group that called for this week’s violent protests in Barcelona was organizing another meeting in the city for Friday night.

GRAFCAT8650. BARCELONA (SPAIN), 02/19/2021.- Some 300 people, most of them university students, have demonstrated in Barcelona to demand the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasel and against what they have described as “the repressive rage against the freedom of expression “. Summoned by the Sindicat d’Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC), the protesters have marched peacefully through the center of Barcelona in a protest that started at 12.00 in Plaça Universitat and ended in Plaça Mercè de la Condal city, where the rector of Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) is located. In the image, agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra guard the entrance of the UPF. EFE / Enric Fontcuberta

Sánchez and Grande-Marlaska belong to the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), which heads the coalition government.

Important members of the minor partner of the coalition, the populist party and left-wing speech, United We Can, spoke in support of the protesters and criticized the police after a protester lost an eye, allegedly due to a rubber bullet fired by riot police.

On Thursday, the party led by Vice President Pablo Iglesias asked for clemency for Hasél and another rapper, Valtònyc, who fled to Belgium in 2018 to avoid trial on charges of apology for terrorism.

Many people, including artists, celebrities, and politicians, have voiced support for a change in the country’s so-called “Gag Law” that covers freedom of expression. There are more than 200 cultural personalities who support this demand, among them the Catalan singer Joan Manuel Serrat, or film figures such as Pedro Almodovar.

The government had announced last week that would change the law to eliminate prison sentences for crimes related to freedom of expression. He did not specifically mention Hasél or set a timetable for the changes.

The rapper had popularized a song called Juan Carlos el Bobon, which harshly criticized the emeritus king of Spain. Despite the requests to the contrary, the courts refused to drop the charges against the controversial artist.

The protest demonstrations that later turned violent began peacefully last Wednesday night in dozens of Spanish provincial capitals and other towns in the northeastern region of Catalonia, where rapper Hasél comes from. But as each night progressed, there were violent clashes with the police, with riots, improvised barricades with burning containers, and damage to shops, motorcycles or cars.

In Madrid, Barcelona and smaller cities the riot police fired rubber bullets or foam and charged the protesters with batons, who threw objects at the officers and set fire to wastebaskets. Some used overturned motorcycles to block the streets.

The incidents, which surprised the central government, occurred shortly after the regional elections in Catalonia that a candidate from Sánchez’s socialist party, the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, won, but with insufficient votes to form a government, contrary to the pro-independence parties with the capacity to form an alliance and retain the local executive.]

MADRID. AGENCIES