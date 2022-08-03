On the sixth of last July, the Egyptian Federation published a statement confirming the adoption of the table for the first round of the competition to determine the qualification for the African seats.

Zamalek topped the table in the first round, behind Al-Ahly, to qualify together for the African Champions League, while Pyramids and Future ranked third and fourth to go to the Confederation.

strong objection

Pyramids club regained second place during the events of the second round, which has not yet been completed, to announce its objection to its participation in the Confederation next season, and requests to play in the Champions League.

Hani Saeed, the sporting director of Pyramids Club, confirmed in televised statements that his team is committed to playing in the African Champions League after occupying second place in the league that extends until the end of August.

The Pyramids administration is based in its complaint to “CAF”, according to sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Football Association sent the names participating in the continental tournaments earlier than the deadline set by the African Union.

CAF had given a deadline until the end of last July to send the list of clubs participating in the Champions League and Confederation Cup, but the Football Association sent the names of the four clubs on the 6th of the same month.

Interpretation of the Football Association

For its part, the Egyptian Football Association confirmed that the Professional Clubs Association is responsible for the whole matter, and that its role was limited only to addressing “K”.

Ahmed Diab, president of the Clubs Association, said that the regulation set before the start of the season confirms the adoption of the results of the first round to determine the African seats if the competition does not end completely before the date of sending the names of the clubs.

Al-Ahly has not commented on Pyramids’ claims to participate in the African Champions League instead of it so far, considering that the letter sent to “K” with its participation in the competition is final.

As for Amer Hussein, a member of the Association of Clubs and head of the Competitions Committee, he said in televised statements that “CAF” did not ask to specify the criteria for selecting the clubs participating in the continental tournaments, and therefore the list of the association was resorted to and the result of the first round was adopted as a reference for selection.

The Egyptian Federation relied on Article No. 122 of the competition regulations, which stipulates its competence to determine the teams participating in the continental tournaments in the event of any conflict or confusion, to decide to adopt the list of the Association of Clubs and send the names it chose to the African Union.

Two Club Arrangements

At the end of the first round matches for each team, and each club played 17 matches equally, Zamalek led with 41 points, followed by Al-Ahly with 40 points, then Pyramids with 36 points, and Future fourth with 29 points.

But Pyramids wants to recognize the arrangement on July 31, which coincides with the last deadline for CAF to send the names of clubs to the continental competitions.

Zamalek also took the lead at the end of July with 66 points, but Pyramids came second in this ranking with 59 points, then Al-Ahly, who finished third with 55 points, but Al-Ahmar has two postponed matches, winning them second place and reaching the 61st point to bypass Pyramids.

“K” confirmed that it has the right to accept or reject the criteria of the Egyptian Football Association in choosing clubs, which makes Pyramids refreshed with hope to appear for the first time in the African Champions League.

A source in Al-Kef indicated to Sky News Arabia that the Confederation of African Football may wait until the end of the Egyptian League on August 30 and adopt the final arrangement for the competition, especially since the tournament will not start until mid-September for the preliminary rounds, and mid-October for the main round.