The conflict will be renewed once again between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​when they meet on Sunday, in the “El Clásico” match in the Spanish Super Cup final, at the “All Park” Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom is hosting the Spanish Super Cup for the fourth time in history, after 2020, 2022 and 2023. It is the second time in a row that the two teams will meet in the final match, as they met last year, and Barcelona won 3-1 and won the title.

“Real Madrid” secured its place in the final, after defeating its neighbor, Atletico Madrid, 5-3, after extra time, in the semi-finals, while “Barca” advanced by defeating Osasuna, 2-0.

The two teams have met in 255 official matches so far, and Real Madrid won 104 matches, while Catalans won 100 and tied in 51 matches.

In the last 12 matches between the two teams, “Real” won eight matches, while Barcelona won four matches, and the victory that Barcelona achieved 3-1 over “Real” in the final of last season’s edition was its first victory over the team in the Super Cup, after four. Consecutive defeats between 2012 and 2022.

Real Madrid enters the match with great confidence, especially since the team has avoided losing in the last 20 official matches, and the last loss dates back to September 24th of last year against Atletico Madrid 1-3, and the team was able to beat Barcelona in the “El Clásico”, which was held last October. That's when Jude Bellingham scored two goals, including the winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

Real Madrid was able to win the last 6 matches in all competitions, and the team was able to score at least 3 goals in 4 matches. It only lost one match in all competitions this season, and failed to score in a single match in the last 27 matches.

There are doubts about Dani Carvajal's participation, as he trained alone due to a muscle injury, and the player is undergoing a medical examination to determine his readiness for the match.

Barcelona has ended the 5-year wait to be crowned with the “Super Cup” title, after winning it last season, and it has the opportunity to win the cup for the second year and enhance its record, as the club that has won the most titles, having won it 14 times, with two titles ahead of Real Madrid.

Barcelona enters the match in high spirits, especially since it achieved 4 consecutive victories for the first time since last September.

In the last four matches, the team scored 10 goals, but conceded 5 goals, and with Barcelona occupying third place in “La Liga”, 7 points behind “Real”, “Barca” is missing the efforts of Rafinha, and therefore it is expected that Lamine Yamal will start the match in his place, as is expected. Pedri starts the meeting.