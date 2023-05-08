Yle: the conflict in Ukraine has provided jobs for residents of the Swedish city of Örnskjöldsvik

Finnish columnist for Yle Pirjo Auvinen told about a trip to the Swedish city of Örnsköldsvik with a population of 55,000 people, whose inhabitants were made happy by the conflict in Ukraine. He explained that they had jobs at the factory of defense equipment manufacturer BAE Systems Hägglunds.

According to him, local residents admit to being dissatisfied with the situation in Ukraine, but they are glad that because of this they have a large number of jobs.

The journalist specified that the company produces infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) CV90, as well as tracked armored all-terrain vehicles BvS10. He noted that due to the high demand for Hägglunds’ products, many local residents were able to find jobs, which reduced the unemployment rate in the city to six percent.

The head of the plant, Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, in turn, stressed that the “growing threat from Russia” had an impact on the work of the enterprise in 2014, adding that orders related to the outbreak of hostilities in 2022 began to arrive only recently.

Earlier it became known that the Kyiv authorities are afraid that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not justify the hopes placed on them by Western countries with their counteroffensive, and therefore they are trying to reduce their expectations.