Peskov predicted an inevitable clash with NATO when sending troops to Ukraine

At a conference on support for Ukraine held in Paris on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that troops of EU countries could go to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that sending Western troops to Ukraine would lead to an inevitable direct clash between Russia and NATO.

According to Macron, no official consensus has been reached on sending ground troops, but such a possibility cannot be ruled out.

Emmanuel Macron Photo: Yoan Valat/AP

At the same time, back in early February, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, assured that the countries of the association had not considered and are not considering sending their military to Ukraine.

We would be a belligerent if we sent troops – something that is certainly not on the agenda has never been Josep BorrellEU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Following Macron, the information that the French military could go to Ukraine was confirmed by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. According to him, such a possibility cannot be ruled out, given that the conflict in Ukraine is taking place “at the doors of the European Union.”

The Prime Minister of Slovakia was the first to announce the possibility of sending EU forces to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico spoke about the plans of some NATO and European Union countries to send their military to Ukraine. He noted that the topics that Western politicians discussed at the conference in Paris “give chills.” The head of the Slovak government believes that such actions on the part of European powers will only lead to an escalation of the conflict. He also assured that Slovakia will not join this initiative.

Robert Fico Photo: Denes Erdos/AP

In addition, Fico pointed out the disappointment that befell him at the end of the conference, since there was “not a single word about peace” at the conference.

I can comment on the atmosphere that was at this meeting. She was military: to support the war at any cost, to do everything at all costs to ensure that this war continues Robert FicoPrime Minister of Slovakia

So far, no European country has confirmed its intention to send troops to Ukraine

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala was the first to say that his country is not going to send its troops to Ukraine. Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk did not confirm the republic’s participation in this initiative.

In addition, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson excluded sending troops to Ukraine. The head of the Swedish government clarified that this topic is “not relevant at all”, since Stockholm is preparing to soon join NATO as a historically neutral country.

Photo: Alexander Welscher / Globallookpress.com

Another EU country that opposed sending troops to Ukraine was Hungary. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of the Republic, Peter Szijjártó, assured that the Hungarian government will not send either weapons or soldiers to Ukraine, so as not to aggravate the conflict.

Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that neither the EU countries nor the North Atlantic Alliance countries plan to send their troops to Ukraine. His words were confirmed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, noting that the bloc has no plans to station its troops in Ukraine.

The initiative to send foreign military personnel to Ukraine was explained by the exhaustion of other resources

Senior lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University, Valdai Club expert Alexey Chikhachev, in a comment to a Lenta.ru correspondent, said that the emergence of the initiative of the EU and NATO countries to send troops to Ukraine is associated with the exhaustion of various means of assistance to Kyiv and the format of Western participation in the Ukrainian conflict . According to the expert, Western elites understand this and are looking for other options, how they can act differently, how else they can support Ukraine.

For now, I would treat the statement about the likely dispatch of European troops without any unnecessary exaltation (…) For now, this is a trial balloon that Macron is launching, [он] really likes to use various loud formulations, which are then followed by nothing Alexey Chikhachevsenior lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University, expert at the Valdai Club

The expert spoke about the special interest of France in this initiative

Chikhachev stressed that France expects to prove itself as one of the main supporters of Ukraine, since Paris has been repeatedly criticized for insufficient support for Kyiv.

France wants to indicate its leadership in the issue of assistance to Ukraine, and if at previous stages it did not have this leadership, now [Париж] will be able to close on itself at least some part of the ongoing processes Alexey Chikhachevsenior lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University, expert at the Valdai Club

In addition, according to the expert, the French leader is testing the waters for further escalation of the conflict in order to understand whether this idea will be liked and how different countries will react to it.

Photo: Ludovic Marin / Reuters

In France, Macron was called a madman because of his words about sending troops to Ukraine

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, sharply criticized Macron's initiative. He called the French president a madman and warned that the decision to send French troops to Ukraine would lead to the start of a third world war.

In turn, Chikhachev agreed that such statements would not bring anything good. Of course, the appearance of European troops in Ukraine will lead to a new level of escalation of the conflict.

It is important to understand in what status they will appear, what tasks they will perform. If this is some kind of mission to train military personnel, as part of the shadow functions that they still perform, then this is one story. And if we are talking specifically about combat units with Europeans on the front line, then this, of course, is already a critical scenario for the development of events and a real escalation Alexey Chikhachevsenior lecturer at the Department of European Studies at St. Petersburg State University, expert at the Valdai Club

The Kremlin announced the inevitability of a conflict with NATO if Western troops are sent to Ukraine

Commenting on the plans of Western countries to send troops to Ukraine, Peskov emphasized that with this formulation of the issue, we are not talking about the likelihood, but the inevitability of a conflict between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance.

In this case, we need to talk not about probability, but about inevitability. That's how we evaluate it. And these countries should evaluate and be aware of this in the same way. And wonder whether this is in their interests, and most importantly, in the interests of the citizens of their countries Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

In turn, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova recalled that a month ago Macron denied the involvement of Paris in recruiting mercenaries for Kyiv, calling direct evidence of this fact “crude Russian propaganda.”

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the French leader “got urine in the head,” and then the politician suffered from speech incontinence.