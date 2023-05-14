The situation facing the children of Sudan is very worrying. Unless the fighting stops, Sudan is likely to descend into chaos, taking its children with it and creating a huge humanitarian crisis across the region.

I would like to think otherwise, but the failure of the ceasefire attempts indicates that this conflict could drag on for some time. Lessons from other recent conflicts show how difficult it is to restore peace once fighting begins and spreads, as has happened in the capital Khartoum and beyond. I really hope that the negotiations between the two parties, which are currently taking place in Saudi Arabia with the mediation of the Saudis and the United States, move forward and move quickly.

The conflict could not have broken out at a worse time. The population of the entire region is facing serious problems due to a devastating drought that is bringing millions of people to the brink of famine. Around 1.5 million people face starvation inside Sudan and tens of thousands of children are literally at death’s door.

Several children receive water at the border between Ethiopia and Sudan. On loan from World Vision

The threat of a civil war in Sudan will also have enormous repercussions throughout the region. I am going to put aside the concern that neighboring nations might take sides and make the situation worse, and focus simply on the humanitarian impact. Flows of displaced and desperate people are already increasing, with thousands leaving the country every day. More than 150,000 people have already fled to Chad, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Egypt. Some of those fleeing the fighting in Sudan were already hosted there as refugees. Now they are forced to return to the volatile contexts from which they fled and where they may not be safe. They are returning to places like Tigray in northern Ethiopia or South Sudan.

Even before the conflict, Sudan was severely affected by famine. Malnutrition was already widespread, with more than three million children malnourished and dependent on humanitarian food aid. Sudan is a huge country, the third largest in Africa. That’s why getting aid to remote areas means traveling huge distances on difficult roads. It has always been difficult, but now it is much more difficult and the roads are unsafe due to the fighting. Places like Darfur and Kordofan in the south, where humanitarian organizations like World Vision once operated, are now virtually cut off from aid.

Humanitarian agencies and the UN have also suffered large-scale looting, especially in South Darfur. Large amounts of food, aid vehicles, offices and warehouses have been looted. Getting things back to work will require not just access, but the rebuilding of humanitarian and logistical infrastructure. Meanwhile, the boys and girls will suffer.

In addition, there is the challenge of meeting the needs of refugees fleeing Sudan to neighboring nations. The places they cross to are in remote places with very little infrastructure. The families that arrive are extremely vulnerable. Getting aid to these refugee pockets will be very difficult, potentially expensive, and some are at points where there are ongoing outbreaks of fighting.

Leaving Sudan and reaching host countries is dangerous, especially for women and children, who can easily be exploited. Robberies and muggings, rapes and sexual abuse are just as many risks. And moving through territories where there is fighting and uncertainty about which armed groups control, which territories will be terrifying for families.

The UN warns that more than 800,000 people could flee Sudan. Getting help to this large number of people on the move will require a massive humanitarian response and multinational logistics.

The situation inside Sudan is also rapidly deteriorating. Boys and girls do not go to school and hibernate at home. Health services are on the brink of collapse. Hospitals and health centers lack electricity, water, oxygen, supplies and staff. Thousands are believed to be injured and hundreds dead.

Food supplies are running low. In Khartoum, people report rising prices and food shortages, with mothers struggling to find milk for their children. Parents are risking their lives to go get food when shops and supermarkets are closed. Millions of people in Khartoum live in fear of aerial bombardments, outbreaks of fighting and armed checkpoints, as rival factions fight for control of military bases and key locations. Thousands of people have already fled to relatives in the countryside, where it is safer, or have moved across borders.

Even before this conflict, humanitarian organizations like World Vision and others were trying to meet the needs of millions of people. A third of Sudan’s 49 million people needed humanitarian aid, yet only 14% of the necessary funds had been allocated for it. Millions of vulnerable people are now cut off from aid and face a rapidly worsening maelstrom of violence, food shortages and the collapse of the health system. The breaking of the ceasefire means millions of people are unable to work and, with banks closed, money is running out.

With Khartoum as the main battlefield, Port Sudan, in the northeast of the country, on the shores of the Red Sea, is becoming the new center of humanitarian operations.

Humanitarian organizations, like mine, hope to send a team to better understand the operating environment so that they can resume certain activities when it is safe. We are also in contact with hundreds of our national staff, where phone connectivity allows. Aid agencies have thousands of local staff hibernating at home and wanting to get back to work. They are committed to building a nation where children enjoy peace and can make their dreams come true.

If this conflict continues, it will have a devastating impact on the future of children. We have already seen it in Syria, Yemen, South Sudan and Ukraine. We know how this all ends. Please, for the sake of the children, stop the fighting and start the peace.

lilian dodzo is a World Vision Regional Leader in East Africa.

