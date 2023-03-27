The fact that the University Council Postponing the massive demonstration announced for this Tuesday does not fundamentally resolve the conflict between the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and the 64th Legislature. The plan to reform the Organic Law of the Rosalina house is still standing by Congress, which keeps the conflict latent and the reform to the Higher State Law it is already consummated.

He University Council it proposes the homologation of the Higher Education Law without including the articles and fractions that it considers to be a violation of its autonomy. But that is where the greatest interest of the Congress and the state government to go ahead with the amendment, wrest from the University Council (formed mostly by members of the Sinaloense Party) the power to appoint directors and rectors. Everything seems to indicate that the push-pull will continue.

The participation of the moral leader of the Sinaloan Party (PAS)Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, in the meetings to settle the conflict of the uas by the reform to the Higher Education Law shows that the underlying interest is political. Cuen Ojeda was at the meeting held by the governor and the rector of the uas, jesus maduena, on March 21, to assess the situation; He was also at the meeting between the Sinaloan president and the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez, after which, the University Council postponed the massive demonstration this Tuesday. But few believe that the conflict is over and that it is only a temporary truce.

Neighbors of the Las Coloradas neighborhood call on the municipal president Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil to support them in the installation of drainage, since some families do not have this service, which is something of first necessity. One of the problems experienced in this sector is that during the day and part of the night, the water from the laundry rooms of the houses in the upper part runs along Abedules street. This causes inconvenience to the neighbors, especially those who have businesses. It also generates a source of infection, due to the stagnation of the water, which later gives off bad odors. And of course, the streets of Las Coloradas are in poor condition and its inhabitants ask the authorities to pave, either with hydraulic concrete or with asphalt material.

The municipal authorities have to find some strategy to find a way to recruit more police, since there are many neighborhoods where they are needed to monitor the streets, because the city has had a large population growth in recent years. Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo himself, secretary of Public security of Sinaloa, has recognized that it continues to exist in culiacan a shortage of police officers. The reality is that few young people show interest in being a police officer, because the salary does not convince them and because of the risks involved in the presence of heavily armed criminal groups.

