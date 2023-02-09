A problem that does not go away despite the passing of the years is the conflict between the Salvador Alvarado City Hall and Galos Parking, a company that sued the municipal coffers for breach of contract. This was signed in the administration of Gonzalo Camacho. The document established that parking meters would be installed in the city, however, during the administration of Liliana Cárdenas this contract was reversed. In response, the company in question sued.

Over the years, the trial was postponed, however, recently the Collegiate Court of Mazatlán issued an opinion instructing the City Council to proceed with the installation of parking meters.

Given this, the Municipality responded that the conditions for the installation do not exist, something that does not certify that the process is stopped, since the Court will give the final verdict.