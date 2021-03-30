The federal government wants to take tough action, the states insist on their competence. The fight against corona is proving difficult at the moment. The tone is rough.

Berlin – the federal and state governments have to work together, otherwise it won’t work, chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) warned again and again in her interview with Anne Will on Sunday evening. Federalism in Germany has already produced a patchwork of many topics in the fight against corona, at the same time each region can react individually to its infection process and test measures. In the end, supporters and opponents of the federal-state division face each other.

Merkel criticized some federal states for not implementing the “emergency brake” and the agreements consistently enough. There is a smoldering conflict between the levels. On Monday, Armin Laschet and Tobias Hans * (both CDU) are said to have internally defended their measures in North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland. Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) * was annoyed on Monday evening, “that the Chancellery is now using appropriate wording to give the impression that some are dealing with the situation very seriously and prudently and others are not.” about “balancing out the possibilities and the very different situations” in the federal states. “It’s not like everyone does what they want,” emphasized Müller. It is not wise to practice such “country bashing”. “We’re in the same boat,” he made clear. The federal and state governments have achieved a lot together.

Federal-state conflict on corona measures: Brinkhaus calls for cohesion

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) meanwhile played the ball back towards the Chancellery. “The past week has rather highlighted the federal government’s implementation problems in the fight against pandemics. Mutual accusations, however, do not help in the fight against a third wave. ”

So there is a crisis. That is why the Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus is urgently calling for cohesion between the federal and state governments. Merkel rightly said that the measures were not enough to break the exponential growth and also that the federal government could be given more powers. He would also like that, said Brinkhaus on Monday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. But: “That is only possible together with the federal states.” The CDU * politician warns: “We have to stick together in the crisis and not work against each other.”

Corona in Germany: “It’s about our country” – federal incidence rises to 135

The current infection numbers are high again, the nationwide seven-day incidence is increasing, the R value is above one, Germany is in the third corona wave. Now more must be done to contain the pandemic, emphasizes Brinkhaus: “That is not possible in the dispute between the federal government and the states, because everyone is of good will. But it only works together. Everyone has to reset their ego now. It’s not about campaigning. It’s not about party interests. It’s not about personal interests either. It’s about our country. “

At least the heads of government agree that the pandemic must be combated urgently. “Emergency brake” was the magic word of the opening decisions from the beginning of March. But pretty soon each region implemented the resolution a little differently. If a country or a county or an independent city comes over an incidence of 100 for three days, the lockdown rules of March 7th should apply again. Some regions across Germany have already exceeded this value. Loud RKI Corona Dashboard In a comparison of the federal states, only two states are below a seven-day incidence of 100: Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein (as of March 30, 21, 3.09 a.m.). Nationwide, Germany achieved a value of 135.2 on March 30th. Would a nationwide “emergency brake” therefore be appropriate?

Germany-wide “emergency brake” necessary due to corona infection numbers?

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) speaks out against it. The emergency brake must be pulled “where it is virologically necessary”, said Günther on Tuesday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “I think it makes no sense to do it the same everywhere.” Günther referred to districts in Schleswig-Holstein, in which the seven-day incidence is well below 50 or even below 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. “It would be completely inappropriate to make such decisions,” he emphasized. Where the incidence is above 100, “tightened measures are absolutely necessary”. So it was agreed between the federal government and the states.

Since testing and vaccination are currently the means to detect and prevent corona infections at an early stage, the pressure remains high on everyone involved to move forward here as quickly as possible. And the citizens could also make their contribution, says the Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD): “Testing is also a civic duty,” she said Editorial network Germany. People in Germany should be tested for the corona virus * more often than before. “Those who test themselves help to identify infections in good time, even before symptoms appear and other people can be infected unnoticed.” (cibo with material from dpa and AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.