A Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli Army shots during a protest in the village of Yabad, reported the Ministry of Health, in what represents the second death of the day in West bank busy.

This incident takes place amid growing protests in Palestinian cities in the West Bank against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, where at least 120 people, including 31 children, have died since Monday. In Israel, 9 people lost their lives, seven of them from the impact of projectiles and two after falling when they ran towards the bomb shelters.

Since Friday morning, numerous demonstrations have taken place across the West Bank, and multiple Palestinians have been injured by Israeli gunfire, some of them with rubber bullets.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported protests around Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem, Hebron and Nabi Saleh, among other places, which led to clashes with both Israeli security forces and Jewish settlers.

According to Wafa, the number of injured is already in the dozens and the protests also spread to multiple Israeli military checkpoints.

Israeli troops during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the West Bank city center of Hebron. Source: EFE

During the morning, another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli troops after “speed up your vehicle” against a soldier and then “try to stab him.”

The two new deaths The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank rises to five this week, after the death of a young man on Wednesday during an attempted attack and two more on Tuesday, in clashes with the Army.

On the other hand, during this Friday groups of Palestinians also concentrated in different parts of Jerusalem, including in the Damascus Gate, and in Arab cities of Israel, after several days of violent clashes between Arabs and Jews in mixed cities of the country.

The West Bank is a region delimited to the east by the Jordan River and the Dead Sea, and to the west, north and south by the so-called Green Line, according to the demarcation that was established in the Arab-Israeli Armistice of 1949.

View of the rocket explosion from the Israeli attack on Gaza City. Source: EFE

Jordan prevents crossing the border

Jordanian security forces prevented dozens of protesters on Friday cross the border separating Jordan from the West Bank in a march started to support the Palestinians in their confrontations with Israel, official Jordanian media reported.

“The security forces were forced to use proportional force against a limited number of people after they entered citizen farms in violation of private property,” the Jordanian Public Security Directorate said in a statement reproduced by the Jordanian news agency. Petra.

The source asked all the participants who are in those places near the border to “maintain security and order and cooperate with the security and Civil Defense units to maintain their safety and protection,” without giving further details.

In the Jordanian capital, thousands of protesters also gathered in front of the Great Hudseini Mosque, in central Amman, after weekly prayer on Friday and coinciding with the holiday of Aíd al Fitr, which ends the holy month of Ramadan, calling on the government to cancel the 1994 peace treaty with Israel and the closure of the Israeli embassy in the city.

JPE