With fear of violence in the streets and strong disturbances in the suburbs, the government banned the Palestinian protest rally, organized in Paris for Saturday. The protesters sought to denounce the military offensive and the bombardments with Israeli fighter jets in the Gaza Stripafter Hamas’ rocket attack on Israel.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin asked the prefect of police to prohibit this march scheduled for Saturday between the Barbès area and Place de la Bastille, recalling the 2014 clashes. The organizers have appealed to the courts, which must rule on the legality or not of the demonstration.

In July 2014, in the middle of the war, several demonstrations were organized in France to denounce the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. On July 19 in particular, several thousand protesters defied the ban on demonstrating in Barbès. The demonstration rapidly degenerated, giving way to hours of urban unrest.

The Association of Palestinians in Île-de-France, “condemned this ban “on Thursday night, through the voice of one of its officials, Walid Atallah.

“By banning this demonstration, France is showing its complicity with the State of Israel, that he wants to prohibit any demonstration in support of the rights of the Palestinians, who are subject to occupation, colonization and bombardment, “he told AFP.

The association challenged this ban by filing “an appeal of provisional measures in the administrative court on Friday,” he added.

She had submitted the request for a demonstration to the prefecture of Paris, on behalf of a group of about thirty associations, initially to commemorate the Nakba (“disaster” in Arabic), The exodus from hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the creation of Israel in 1948.

Then this week’s events in Palestine happened. “We march peacefully. We have had several marches in recent times that have always gone smoothly, “lamented the spokesperson.

Riots in the suburbs of Paris, in 2014. Photo: AFP

The prefect of Paris police issued an order banning the demonstration in support of the Palestinian people scheduled for Saturday in Paris, “in accordance” with the request of the interior minister, the prefecture said in a tweet on Thursday.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had asked the prefect to prohibit this planned march from the Barbès metro to Place de la Bastille (northeast of Paris) due to “serious disturbances of public order observed in 2014.”

Asked by BFMTV this Friday, the minister hammered that “there cannot be manifestation of hatred and anti-Semites in France. “He recalled that” the role of the Minister of the Interior is to ensure public order and the security of all our fellow citizens. “

Fear of violence

To justify his decree, the prefect Didier Lallement indicates in particular that “there is a serious risk that the clashes between Palestinians and Israelis will be transported to the national territory”, causing “serious disturbances of public order”.

It recalls that in July 2014 several demonstrations, organized in particular in Paris, to denounce the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, had been “the scene of violent clashes “.

“Attacks against synagogues and Israeli interests in countries like Germany have already taken place this week,” said the prefect. “There is a great risk that this type of event will occur in France,” he said.

“A strong mobilization is expected, gathering heterogeneous supports“Including” many elements at risk that seek to provoke confrontations with the police, “he continued.

He recalled that in July 2014 several demonstrations, organized in particular in Paris, to denounce the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, had been “the scene of violent clashes.”

Destroys after riots in France in 2014. Photo: AFP

In other parts of France, “prefects have been instructed to be particularly vigilant and firm,” Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a telegram sent to all prefects.

The minister also asks them to “mobilize the intelligence services” to “ensure the monitoring of these movements” and “anticipate the risks of overflowAnd “do not hesitate” to “prohibit” the demonstrations if their statements are “out of place”, represent a risk of “disturbances of public order” or do not “respect the rules of the state of health emergency.”

The minister also asks the prefects to guarantee the “protection of places of worship, schools, cultural centers and businesses of the Jewish community.”

Support from the mayor of Paris

The ban on the Parisian demonstration received support from the right of the LR deputy for the Alpes-Maritimes, Éric Ciotti, and the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, who asked the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes to do the same in his department.

This decision was not to the liking of La France Insoumise. The movement led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon considered this ban to be a “provocation” and an “attack on democracy”. For their part, the organizers of the demonstration hoped on Friday to obtain from the justice the annulment of their ban.

“A large number of police and gendarmes will be mobilized, regardless of the court’s decision,” warned Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

The government got strong support. The socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said on Friday that the government’s ban on Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest was a success”.

.“In 2014, we experienced an extremely violent and very difficult demonstration. The situation is very, very tense. And I think this decision is the right decision, “said J.

It is not only in France that the demonstrations surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are debated. Germany, through the government spokesman, said on Friday: “Those who use these demonstrations to shout their hatred of Jews are abusing the right to demonstrate“said Steffen Seibert.” Our democracy will not tolerate anti-Semitic protests. “

Clashes between Hamas and Israel had left more than 100 dead in Gaza on Friday morning, and nine on the Israeli side, where some 2,000 rockets had fallen since the start of the conflict.

President Emmanuel Macron called for peace, for the protection of civilians and yesterday failed to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Their fear is that the conflict will regionalize, when the United States and Europe want to revive the nuclear agreement with Iran and the Palestinians have been abandoned by the Gulf Arabs, who have re-established relations with Israel.

Paris, correspondent

