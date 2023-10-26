This Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council was once again the scene of statements and accusations crossed between member countries. This, during the organization’s search for a resolution to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas. On the other hand, Israel announced the cessation of visa issuance for UN members in its territory, in response to statements by António Guterres, secretary general of the international entity.

The push and pull continues in the United Nations Security Council during the process to issue a resolution that sheds light on the UN’s actions in the face of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

This Wednesday, the Hebrew State reaffirmed its robust position towards the criticism it has received in recent days from different world leaders. Specifically, the country continued the exchange of statements with the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, and assured that it will stop the issuance of visas for members of the international organization.

Israeli anger is largely due to Guterres’ statements regarding the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. This Tuesday the official assured that the surprise attack by the Islamic group is due to “56 years of occupation” and that “it does not arise from nowhere.” Given these statements, the Israeli Foreign Minister requested Guterres’ resignation from his position.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres before a Security Council meeting on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at the headquarters of the UN in New York, USA, October 24, 2023. REUTERS – SHANNON STAPLETON

In addition, Gilad Erdán, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, assured this October 25 in dialogue with his country’s Army radio that the implementation of the suspension of visas for UN personnel has begun. The official also emphasized the visa denial of the UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths.

“It is time to teach a lesson” to senior UN officials, Erdán said.

In parallel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry today issued a message on its X account denouncing that Guterres’ statements “reflect a partial and distorted attitude towards Israel on the part of the United Nations and especially on the part of the Secretary General.”

The severe assertions of the UN Secretary-General in his speech at the Security Council provoked anger and astonishment and tarnish both him and the organization he heads. The Secretary-General’s assertions reflect a biased and distorted attitude towards Israel on the part of the… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 25, 2023



However, in his accusations against Guterres, he assured that the official justifies and legitimizes Hamas attacks. At the same time he urged him to “retract his words, do some deep personal soul-searching and apologize for his statement, which distressed millions of Israelis who are still experiencing the consequences of the murderous October 7 terrorist attack.” ”.

In his defense, Guterres stated this Wednesday that he felt “astonished by the distortion” of his statements before the Security Council. Despite this, he asserted that “nothing can justify the deliberate killing, kidnapping of civilians, or launching rockets against military targets” and “unequivocally condemned Hamas’ acts of terror in Israel.”

Controversy on the international political scene

Israel’s questions were not only against Guterres: Turkey also received an avalanche of criticism. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured this October 25 that Hamas “is not a terrorist organization” but a “group of liberation fighters.”

Following the Turkish president’s statements, the spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Lior Haiat, assured in his X account that “Israel wholeheartedly rejects the Turkish president’s harsh words about the terrorist organization Hamas,” stating that the group is worse than the Islamic State.”

Israel wholeheartedly rejects the Turkish President’s harsh words about the terrorist organization Hamas.

Hamas is a despicable terrorist organization worse than ISIS that brutally and intentionally murders babies, children, women and the elderly, takes civilians hostage and uses… pic.twitter.com/LU4mJGz18v — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) October 25, 2023



“Even the Turkish president’s attempt to defend the terrorist organization and his inciting words will not change the horrors the entire world has seen and the unequivocal fact that Hamas is equal to the Islamic State,” he added.

The positions remain divided. The United States and the United Kingdom have reiterated their support for Israel, while Egypt and Brazil criticized that support and pointed out the need to defend the human rights of civilians in conflict zones.

Abdelfatah al-Sisi, Egyptian president, assured that it is of “extreme importance” to avoid an Israeli ground offensive against the Gaza Strip, since it would cost the lives of “numerous civilian victims.”

Also from that region, the Prime Minister and head of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, stated this Wednesday that in the small enclave victim of Israeli reprisals “a flagrant violation of international laws” is occurring.

In parallel, Bin Abdulrahman attacked the statements made this Tuesday by the head of Israeli diplomacy, Eli Cohen, who questioned his country’s support for Israel.

“These provocative statements undermine efforts and can only be understood in the context of blackmail and political propaganda. We hope that all parties will respect the efforts made by Qatar and its partners, and help us make them successful,” Bin said. Abdulrahman.

With EFE and Reuters