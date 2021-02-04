The conflict between Aena and a large part of the commercial tenants who occupy the airport stores is going to end up in court with lawsuits in which both parties are willing to claim millionaire amounts. After the expiration of the rent reduction proposal for the years 2020 and 2021 that the airport manager sent to the tenants as compensation for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, 60% of the tenants have rejected the formula for considering it. abusive and the matter threatens to be substantiated in court.

But the conflict does not only have a financial aspect. The litigating companies and the UGT and CC OO unions have warned that the “intransigent” stance and the “ultimatum” given by Aena to commercial tenants to pay rents “puts thousands of jobs at risk and will mean insolvency and entry into bankruptcy of creditors of many of these companies ”.

The litigation affects some 200 companies that employ around 12,000 workers. Although 40% of them have accepted the solution offered by Aena, most of the large commercial chains, which in turn have the largest stores and account for 90% of the turnover, have rejected it.

Aena receives a variable income based on sales for each location (between 30% and 40%). In the event that minimum sales are not reached, as has happened now due to the decrease in traffic, the airport manager, participated by 51% of the State ensures a guaranteed minimum income that for 2020 was budgeted at a total of 800 million and 748 million for 2021. The proposal that it sent to its tenants is an exemption in the payment of rent for the three months from the first state of alarm (from March 15 to June 20) and a reduction of 50% of the minimum rent from that date until September 2021. As of this month, the full rent payment would be normalized. The premises that have accepted the proposal undertake not to sue later against Aena.

The big chains, to the brawl

But big chains like Dufry (who exploits the duty free), Areas, SSP, Lagardère, WHSmith have not signed the proposal, whose acceptance expired on February 2, and propose that the rent be adjusted to air traffic that fell by 72% in 2020 and has no prospect of recovering in 2021. By rejecting the offer, the manager has sent them the full invoice, without any discount, of the minimum rent for both 2020 and 2021. Payment must be made at the beginning of next March. Once the receipts are returned, the matter will end in court, according to company sources. In fact, several premises have already requested the precautionary suspension of the payment of rents in courts of first instance, requests that, according to Aena, have been rejected.

Aena defends that its proposal supposes assuming the risks by both parties in a “balanced way”, since the manager is a “self-financed” company, which “does not depend on public investment nor is it maintained or paid for with taxes”, and lives on its revenue, also affected by the fall in air traffic, and must defend the interests of its shareholders and its workers, according to sources from the airport manager.

It calculates that its offer represents a 60% cut in income for 2020 and ensures that it complies with the Royal Decree of December 22 on urgent measures to support the tourism, hospitality and trade sectors and in tax matters, to favor the restoration of commercial activity and “minimize the impact” produced both on the company and its tenants.

Likewise, remember that in addition to the rent reduction, it has made the contracts with aid for the viability of businesses more flexible, facilitate brand changes, postpone investments or payment facilities.