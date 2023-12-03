SAN FRANCISCO — Driven by his genius and instinct, Steve Jobs invented the iPhone and turned Apple into the most valuable company in the world. He was uncompromising, mythical and irreplaceable. His life was to create the future, full of devices controlled by their users.

Sam Altman has spent the last year taking on the role of the entrepreneur in charge of tomorrow. It’s the most important job in Silicon Valley and now the most difficult. As more people worry about being controlled rather than in control, the future is full of danger.

Except for five days recently after his firing, before being reinstated, Altman has been the CEO of OpenAI, the dominant artificial intelligence company. He promised that AI would usher in humanity’s first golden age.

Altman’s vague but vast ambitions got him into trouble with OpenAI’s board, which said he was “not consistently frank” in his communications and fired him. This shocked Silicon Valley, which demanded it be reinstated. A lot of money was at risk.

The saga deepened parallels with Jobs, who was sidelined by Apple’s board of directors in 1985. Apple was faltering and Jobs wasn’t exactly a model employee. He left the company of which he was a founder.

Eleven years later, with Apple in even worse shape, Jobs returned. It was the second most important act in American business history. Apple today is worth 3 billion dollars.

The trajectory of Jobs, who died in 2011, presents technology founders with a tantalizing, but perhaps impossible, comparison. Jobs made it look easy. A small device that contains a thousand songs? Sold. But even with something as simple to understand as self-driving cars, what people are going to want isn’t entirely clear.

As Altman negotiated to regain his position, Kyle Vogt’s resignation as CEO of Cruise, General Motors’ autonomous vehicle division, was announced. His departure was prompted by a sequence of events when a woman in San Francisco who had just been the victim of a hit-and-run was then hit by Cruise’s robotaxi. Cruise’s license to operate in California was suspended.

Vogt co-founded Cruise, which GM acquired in 2016 and was one of the main architects of its success. His tough attitude is now a liability.

Vogt was replaced by two GM executives, one of them his general manager. It was a clear message: this is not the time for visionary leaders.

For all Altman’s hype, the outlandish claims made by him and his OpenAI colleagues will eventually have their own reckoning. AI “will be the greatest force we have ever seen for the economic empowerment and enrichment of many people,” he said in February. People will wonder: who exactly is getting rich? Did I want this?

Before a version of ChatGPT was released to the public a year ago, Altman was largely unknown beyond Silicon Valley.

He had a reputation for being thrown. He wrote on his blog in 2017 that he felt more comfortable discussing controversial ideas in communist Beijing than in liberal San Francisco. He may have been thinking about that moment in 2015 when he said at a conference that “AI will probably lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime, there will be big companies.”

After his firing, hundreds of OpenAI employees signed a letter demanding Altman’s return: he is the visionary founder who can save OpenAI, and perhaps the world.

This superhero narrative is packed with danger.

Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos was inspired by Jobs. When she couldn’t get her blood testing technology to work, she simply pretended that she did. Adam Neumann promised to reinvent the office experience with WeWork. He recently filed for bankruptcy. Sam Bankman-Fried, the bright promise of cryptocurrencies, will be sentenced in March for fraud. Elon Musk hasn’t helped his reputation or his bank account by buying Twitter, now called X.

A post on X by Eric Schmidt, former director of Google, reflected the sentiment:

“Sam Altman is one of my heroes. He built a company from nothing to a value of $90 billion and changed our collective world forever. I can’t wait to see what he does next. I and billions of people will benefit from his future work—it will be simply incredible.”

This is Jobs-level praise.

By: DAVID STREITFELD