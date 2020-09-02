Shikhan Kushtau, around which the conflict erupted after the intentions to develop it, received the status of a specially protected natural area – a natural monument. This was announced by a member of the Public Chamber Rostislav Murzagulov, reports Interfax…

He clarified that the government of Bashkiria has already signed a corresponding decree, thus putting an end to this issue.

In early August, residents of the republic opposed the development of Kushtau by the Bashkir Soda Company (BSC) and pitched a campground. On August 24, the authorities of Bashkiria announced that they intend to create a natural monument of regional significance on the territory of the Shikhan and made a request to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

On August 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to the situation. He demanded that the regional and federal authorities look into the situation and pointed out that the residents who pointed out the problem were “largely right,” and a dialogue should be held with them. After that, the head of Bashkiria, Radiy Khabirov, said that the conflict was over – according to him, the government realized that Kushtau could not be considered a source of raw materials after the reaction of the region’s residents. In the future, the authorities intend to buy out a controlling stake in BSK and later transfer the enterprise to alternative raw materials.

Shikhan Kushtau is located near Sterlitamak, it is considered one of the symbols of Bashkiria. Environmentalists insisted that its development would harm nature.