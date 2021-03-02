Dubai Municipality has carried out intensive campaigns on shops and warehouses that sell tobacco and its products in the emirate, to verify their compliance with the approved health and safety controls and requirements, and in coordination with the Federal Customs Authority and the Federal Tax Authority, and confiscated 416 thousand and 744 packs of cigarettes that do not conform to the approved Emirati specifications, and do not carry a digital tax stamp, And that was in one of the warehouses located in the Ras Al-Khor area, and more than 26 tons of banned dairy was confiscated in the same warehouse.

The director of the Health and Safety Department in the municipality, Dr. Nassim Muhammad Rafi ‘, ​​said that tobacco products were confiscated by the Federal Tax Authority, and the milk material seized was destroyed, according to the procedures followed, in addition to violating the institutions in accordance with the legislation in force.

Dubai Municipality confirmed the continuation of monitoring and inspection work on all relevant institutions in the emirate, to monitor environmental health violations, which pose a threat to the health and safety of society.

It called on the public to report violations or remarks in this regard, through direct communication with Dubai Municipality, via the toll-free phone 800900, or other communication channels, through the “My Product” window in the municipality’s unified application.

