Several surprises in the eleven that he has prepared Carlo Ancelotti in the duel of his real Madrid FC and the Real Valladolid in Day 15, the day of the return of The league to their normal competition rhythm after the obligatory World Cup break.
Carletto has prepared a starting lineup that some would label as “conservative” due to the presence in the Jose Zorrilla of some not so common players. The one who will play will be Karim Benzemaafter all the speculation that there was about his physical condition after the controversial injury that separated him from the call for Didier Deschamps that ended with the French attacker withdrawing from Les Bleus.
The expectation was maximum. Not in vain, Benzema has been in the news every day, day in and day out. The one from Lyon has been at the center of the hurricane since the World Cup controversy and his true state and physical form were all speculation. In the absence of knowing if he will complete the 90 minutes of play, he seems to have the full confidence of the Italian coach.
Among the surprises, is the drop in the usual Eder Militao which, as confirmed by the meringues themselves, is low due to an illness. Notorious is also the absence of players like Aurélien Tchouaméni Y eduardo camavinga. Probably Ancelotti will have decided to give them rest or a few minutes in the second part due to the proximity of the last World Cup final that they played with his team, the French.
Apart from all the expectation generated in the preview due to the presence or not of the current Ballon d’Or, who will finally be the spearhead of the white attack, it is worth noting the presence of the midfielder Daniel Ceballos and the defender Ferland Mendyamong other.
This is how the formation of Real Madrid will look like:
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Alaba, Mendy, Rüdiger
Media: Kroos, Valverde, Ceballos
Forwards: Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius
