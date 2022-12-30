Carletto has prepared a starting lineup that some would label as “conservative” due to the presence in the Jose Zorrilla of some not so common players. The one who will play will be Karim Benzemaafter all the speculation that there was about his physical condition after the controversial injury that separated him from the call for Didier Deschamps that ended with the French attacker withdrawing from Les Bleus.

The expectation was maximum. Not in vain, Benzema has been in the news every day, day in and day out. The one from Lyon has been at the center of the hurricane since the World Cup controversy and his true state and physical form were all speculation. In the absence of knowing if he will complete the 90 minutes of play, he seems to have the full confidence of the Italian coach.

Change in our lineup. Eder Militao is out at the last minute due to an illness.

Apart from all the expectation generated in the preview due to the presence or not of the current Ballon d’Or, who will finally be the spearhead of the white attack, it is worth noting the presence of the midfielder Daniel Ceballos and the defender Ferland Mendyamong other.

Defenses: Carvajal, Alaba, Mendy, Rüdiger

Media: Kroos, Valverde, Ceballos

Forwards: Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius