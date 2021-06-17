The merengue team must plan next season with Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, where the mission must be to build a Real Madrid that will fight for everything again. With the name of Kylian Mbappé as a great desire but with difficulties due to the investment that it would entail, we see some players who could finance the operation:
The French defender ends his contract in 2022 and has been rumored about a possible march this summer, trying to prevent him from leaving at zero cost. At the moment he is focused on the Eurocup.
The Spanish defender will not continue in the merengue entity, which already released the news yesterday and has fired him today in an official act.
The Spanish midfielder ends his contract in 2022 and has lost a lot of weight in the team. The return of Carlo Ancelotti is one of the few reasons to believe that he can stay, but rumors indicate that he can leave.
The Balearic attacker has a contract until 2023 and, at 25, has not shown what was expected of him. His name has sounded to be sold for the insignificance in attack and the gap that the French could occupy.
He has a contract until 2023 and has not been significant or as a shock to date. Surely he will stay because he is the substitute for Karim Benzema, but he has also been regularly placed on the transfer list.
The Welsh right winger will return from his assignment to Tottenham and, after the European Championship, it will be decided what happens with his future. It is far from its highest level and is the highest salary of the staff.
The Norwegian attacker ends his assignment at Arsenal and has a contract with Real Madrid until 2023. The question is whether he can leave on loan again and whether his contract will be extended accordingly.
The Spanish central returns from his assignment to Granada and has a contract until 2025, but he does not seem to have a hole in the team and his market value continues to fall.
The Spanish midfielder is in the same situation as Odegaard and, after the departure of a Zinédine Zidane with whom it was speculated that he had a bad relationship, he could once again have options to join the team.
The Spanish-Moroccan midfielder could extend his stay at AC Milan on loan, given that he has a contract until 2025 and his departure is not in danger.
The Serbian striker has finished his half-term on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in a very discreet way, although he started very well. There are doubts that he can continue at the club seeing how discreet he has been.
