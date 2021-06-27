Roberto Mancini’s Italy is already in the quarterfinals of the European Championship. The ‘azzurri’ suffered more than expected to overcome Austria, who stood up and took the game to extra time. Two goals from the Italians put the game on track, but Foda’s men closed the gap, putting the final 2-1 on the scoreboard. Italy’s rival will come out of the winner of Belgium-Portugal.

After an immaculate group stage, with 3 wins and 3 clean sheets, the Italians they found a very serious Austria that at times put them in complications. However, the game changed with the entry of Federico Chiesa in the 84th minute. Juventus He gave another air to his team’s attack and scored the goal that opened the scoring and that, in the end, would end up being decisive.

The goal came in the 94th minute, just after extra time began. Spinazzola put a great ball to the area, but Chiesa cooked it for her and ate it. He almost controlled with his face, shook off Laimer with a large cutout and shot perfectly with the left. A goal within the reach of very few and that sums up the progression and how complete it has become. Despite his great performance, the young footballer has failed to start in any of the four Eurocup matches. The great moment of form in which it arrived Berardi to the competition and the good performances of the captain of the Sassuolo during the tournament they have left Chiesa almost without opportunities.

Besides the goal, Federico Chiesa made three shots in 36 minutes on the pitch, completed a dribble and generated two scoring opportunities. One ended up at the bottom of the net and the other was taken almost on the line by an Austrian defender. That goal came 25 years and 12 days after the one he scored. his father Enrico in the 1996 Euro Cup against the Czech Republic. He continues to break records and match milestones achieved by his father, a prolific footballer of the 1990s.

After the game, Chiesa was very satisfied: “We deserved to pass. In the goal I did well, I stayed calm and took control of the ball. In extreme situations I try to shoot as best I can. It was a difficult game because Austria has important players who did well.”

An outstanding season at Juventus

This has been a year of learning and great growth for Federico Chiesa. After 13 years in the Fiorentina, decided to go to the Juventus in the last summer market. In the ‘viola’ team he was the leader and, a priori, he became one more in Juve. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Genoa-born attacker has been starter in 35 games throughout the season and he has been one of the best of the ‘Vecchia Signora’.

Perhaps what has surprised him the most is that he has been able to show the same impudence, clarity and daring in a team as great as Juventus. In fact, he was one of the first swords of the team he led Pirlo. He has scored 14 goals and has distributed 10 assists in the 43 games in which he has participated, this being his first campaign in double figures in goals and goals.

He is a different player, with overflow, skilled in one-on-one, with a lot of arrival in the area and with increasing clarity at the time of finishing the plays. He has a long journey, he is sacrificed in defense when the situation requires it and can act in either of the two bands. At 24 years old, is at a perfect maturity point to finish exploding and become a dominant player. For the moment, he continues to help his team and wants to continue making history.