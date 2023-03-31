quadriginta, Latin expression to count elements, in this case four times ten, of a given set. Origin of the expression quarantine, which has become so popular in the last three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and which we use in epidemiology to refer to the restriction of movement of individuals who have been exposed to potential contagion, and who possibly, they are infected, in order to avoid the spread of the disease.

For the majority of the population, it is indicative of a strange time of sacrifice, in which the days go by quickly, and at the same time, it is perceived as an almost eternal period of time. Despite all this, the majority of the population understood the reasons for this confinement, perceived a way out and was able to learn some lessons, as individuals and as a society.

More information

Let’s look at other lockdowns and quarantines. Let’s see what we can learn. For ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) patients, confined to their own bodies, with limited movements as a consequence of a muscular system weakened by dying motoneurons, four times ten are the almost 40 weeks that have passed since March 9, 2022. That day, more than a year ago, the Congress of Deputies unanimously approved the consideration of the bill of the Parliamentary Group of Citizens known as the “ELA Law”.

As a researcher in this neurodegenerative pathology, it seemed like positive news to me. It is undeniable that assistance in terms —not so much strictly medical—, but in terms of support for patients and their families, is far from being the most appropriate in Spain, compared to other similar economies in our European environment. A national law, covered by the entire political spectrum, could help alleviate, for example, the disparity in assistance in different autonomous communities.

In addition, it would make it possible to reduce administrative times related to assessments of degrees of dependency, management of individual care programs or access to other aid that may be considered. It must be remembered that the diagnosis of ALS is delayed on average by 12 months in the first world, due to the heterogeneity of the disease itself and the absence of specific laboratory tests for it to date.

ALS patients and their family members who become caregivers face a disease for which there is no cure. Life expectancy after diagnosis ranges from 3 to 5 years

After this initial clinical diagnosis, based on signs and symptoms, ALS patients and their relatives who become caregivers face a disease for which there is no cure or effective chronifying treatments. Life expectancy after diagnosis ranges from 3 to 5 years. For this reason, it must be understood that the notion of the passage of time for ALS patients and their families is very different. And hence the understandable frustration of this group of approximately 4,000 patients, a more or less constant figure and to which some 1,000 new diagnoses are added each year. Which implies, needless to say, that a similar number of those affected die every year.

From here some reflections open up. One of them has to do with the role of the media. A year ago, many of them covered a supposed approval of the ELA law. Nothing is further from the truth, which makes me question the level of training, or sensitivity towards the affected groups or a certain political-media instrumentalization in our media. All national ordinary law, before entering into force after its publication in the BOE, has some previous procedures.

More information

Both in the case of a bill approved in the Congress of Deputies (whether raised by parliamentary groups, popular initiatives or autonomous parliaments), or a bill (if the initiative of the executive starts) it is the Table of Congress ( PSOE, PP, VOX and Podemos), the one that receives it and sends it to the Parliamentary Commission. In the case of the proposed ELA Law, the Health and Consumption Commission is in charge. From that moment, a period of 15 working days is established for the parliamentary groups to present partial or total amendments. These deadlines can be extended by the Board, as has been done almost every week until we reach our quadriginta.

This step is a bottleneck, since after the end of the period for amendments, a report should be appointed to the Health and Consumer Commission to draft a final report and thus continue processing the bill. Although there is no specific term for the drafting of this report, the Regulations of the Congress establish that the commissions must process any matter, in general, within a maximum period of two months.

According to the Association of Parliamentary Journalists, the average time between receipt by the Congress Bureau and publication in the BOE of an ordinary law is usually about five to six months. It is evident that there could be complications, I do not doubt it, but what is very difficult to understand is the lack of transparency and empathy towards a group that does not have clear answers to this lack of agility for a political action that, apparently, enjoys the unanimous support of the lower house. Budgetary assessments can be considered, but let’s be honest, the costs compared to other groups of patients are very limited (you only have to look at the figures that represent the treatment and support of cancer patients, to give an example).

Science needs its time, but I have no doubt that the research will end up defeating ALS. Our representatives can act faster

Unfortunately, science needs its times, and although the clock is ticking faster in our favor, and although we cannot give absolute certainties, I have no doubt that the research will end up defeating ALS. But our representatives can act more quickly, as has been demonstrated with other legal initiatives in this legislature.

Furthermore, for ALS patients who feel increasingly confined as time goes by, the political will to transform the conditions in which they live is the only possible option to experience positive change during their illness. That is why it is so important to be able to explain the four times ten extensions given for the deadline for presenting partial amendments.

More information

If this is not the case, one can reach conclusions that raise scenarios that are, at best, uncomfortable. Did your lordships approve a bill that is apparently unfeasible? In our current political scenario, the best way for a law not to prosper is for it to be born precisely from consensus?

Returning to the pandemic analogies, it seems that our politicians insist, over and over again, on social distancing from the rest of the citizens, as if empathy could infect them with an incurable disease, such as ALS currently.

David Pozo Perezis Principal Investigator at the Andalusian Center for Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine (CABIMER-CSIC-UPO-US, Seville) where he directs the Laboratory of Cellular and Molecular Neuroimmunology. He is a professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Seville and a visiting researcher at the UK Dementia Research Institute of the University of Cambridge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.