After having achieved the feat of ascending from the last category of Argentine soccer towards C, Claypole embarks in search of a new dream and is to go round in the Argentine Cup with nothing more and nothing less than Boca Juniors. In the previous meeting, Clarín spoke with Luciano Fernandez, one of the reinforcements that the club brought in for what is to come.

Fernandez, is a 24-year-old footballer who came to Tambero, after promotion, from Lugano, where the footballer (right central, who also usually plays 6), was the captain of the institution’s first division. In search of new objectives and to continue growing the club, the recently promoted Claypole arrived.

-What did the promotion mean for the club?

– Although I was not part of the promotion and was their rival, I know of all the effort made by my current colleagues before and after the pandemic. It was really a reward for all their effort and enormous happiness so that the club can continue to grow, it is the same happiness that I feel when being part of the team in a professional category and more so in a club that is constantly growing.

-How do you prepare for the match against Boca and how long have you been doing it?

– We prepare very well in all aspects, from the group, physical, technical and tactical. On the third day of the preseason we had the opportunity to go together to a venue where we had a very demanding preseason, which served us a lot not only physically and tactically but also in the unity of the group as there were many reinforcements. Since the first of February we have been preparing it, since initially it was played on the 17th and that gave us more time to prepare it.

-What expectations do you have for tomorrow’s game?

-From the moment we knew the date of the match, our coach Roque (Drago) He told us that -beyond the rival -we should not change our way of playing, since the team knew this scheme and it came out undefeated champion of the D. Expectations are high and we are ready to do a good job. He thought it was going to be a nice game to watch because whoever gets to play is going to go to each ball as if it were the last and there will be beautiful duels.

He also added that although he does not know if there are individual cabals, there is no group but the best cabal for the squad is that each one of the best on the field trusting in their teammates.

“The group is very united, the pre-season days helped us a lot to strengthen ourselves. I am very grateful to the club for how they received me and all my teammates are with the same desire as me to continue growing together with the club,” said Luciano Fernández about how is the group at hours of one of the most important matches for the club.

Claypole played his last official match against Liniers, in what was the 1-0 victory that allowed them to move up in the category. The next match in which they will debut will be next Monday against Argentino de Merlo. “Our goal as a group is based on doing the best possible role, repeating the good things that were done in the tournament and continuing to improve under the highest demands and we are prepared for everything.”

On the side of Boca, the precedent to this meeting was the 1-1 draw against Sarmiento for the third date of the Professional League Cup. The Xeneize team only won 1 of the 3 games played and tied the remaining two. In addition to not living the best football moment, the last champion of the highest division of Argentine football suffered the injury of one of its undisputed holders, Eduardo ‘Toto’ Salvio, who tore his cruciate ligaments and will be out for 6 months.

The C club will dispute the meeting with an interesting characteristic among its clothing: two different jackets were designed for the occasion, one black with a white stripe, similar to River, the classic from Xeneize … and another with inverted colors. Under the slogan “The fan’s shirt”, those from the South of Greater Buenos Aires will have “La Minucha” a main sponsor and the motto “I choose to believe” (something similar to the well-known “That people create” by Marcelo Gallardo.

But the peculiarity is that Claypole reached an agreement with the TOP company (directed by Claudio Destéfano) to carry out an interesting marketing campaign with the name “The other party; one sponsor per line” with different brands to maximize revenue. Therefore, players will wear a different sponsor per line: the goalkeeper will have on the torso of his Bonding shirt, the defenders will go with Tres Plumas, the flyers with VAISEM and the forwards with E-COMEX. But that’s not all: the captain will use Metal Solver, the substitutes with La Minucha and the Technical Corps with GoGol. It should be noted that all spoils will be from Umbro, as for a change.

In addition to celebrating their promotion on the pitch, thanking the fans and showing an image of unity, the players will have the names of fans on their backs instead of their own. “It is a very big marketing job to recognize the historic match in which each line and the captain will have a different sponsor on their shirt so that the jacket has only one sponsor on the chest,” admitted Fernández.

The match between Boca and Claypole is scheduled for this Wednesday, March 3, at 9.30 p.m., at the Lanús stadium and with transmission by TyC Sports.

