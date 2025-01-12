The Criminal Chamber refuses to release the police informant after warning of the risk of flight
The conversations found in Sky Ecc, the encrypted chat of the drug traffickers, support the evidence against them
Óscar Sánchez Gil, the former head of the UDEF of Madrid who had more than 20 million euros hidden in his home, collected money from drug trafficking through two companies linked to Ignacio T., a former informant for the Central Narcotics Brigade.. .
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#confidant #partner #UDEF #paid #companies
Leave a Reply