Prince Harry opened the season by publishing episodes of his intimate life in his autobiography and by speaking about them in the numerous public interventions he has been making since his ‘divorce’ from the British royal family was consummated. He now she has been the woman with whom he lost his virginity who has spoken to various British media to tell his version of the story. She is Sasha Walpole, a youthful friend of the youngest son of Diana of Wales with whom she regularly met in Highgrove who has remembered that moment as “spontaneous and sparkling” as well as brief: “It was a passionate five-minute romp”, has said.

In his account, Harry talks about a pub with friends, alcohol and a getaway to a nearby countryside and for all her identity, he names her as an “older” woman. This sparked all kinds of speculation and pools in search of the identity of the mysterious woman who turned out to be only three years older than him. Now Sasha is 40, she is the mother of two children and is engaged in driving excavators.

The intimate encounter between the two was in 2001. They went to a pub where she was celebrating her 19th birthday. Harry was a 16-year-old student at Eton. The two were good friends and he gave her a stuffed animal of Peggy the pig and a birthday card from her with a joke about a farting whale. Gifts little given to romanticism and that did not presage the complicity that would come later. Although they were celebrating, Sasha saw her ex-boyfriend arrive with her new partner, which seems to have twisted the evening and led to her friend Harry trying to cheer her up with shots. “I’m not a hugger, so Harry didn’t give me a hug. Instead, he showed up with a tray of shots and said, ‘Happy birthday. Let’s drink something’”, she has declared herself.

After laughter, dancing and plenty of alcohol, Prince Harry’s son invited the young woman to go outside with the excuse of smoking a cigarette. It was he who took the first step and one thing led to another. “She started kissing me. It was passionate, intense. We both knew it. He went from kissing to the ground very quickly,” she recalls. Out in the open behind The Vine Tree pub, in the Wiltshire village of Norton. “A passionate five-minute romp” that she has evoked as “exciting and hot” because “we shouldn’t have done it.” And it is that Sasha has said that for her it was not Prince Harry but Harry, her friend and the situation “got a little out of control.”

The woman has assured that she did not know that he was a virgin: «There was no feeling of virginity, he seemed to know what he was doing. He was fast, wild, exciting. We were both drunk. Otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.” In any case, it doesn’t matter to her that he has come to light even though she has described the meeting as “inglorious.”