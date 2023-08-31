Almost six years ago, at the end of September 2017, he died in his bed and surrounded by bunnies, admirers and relatives Hugh Hefner, the man who founded a multimillion-dollar empire around sex, the female body, turning parties full of nudes (of women) and orgies into part of the collective imagination. Barely two weeks later, a movement came to light that would revolutionize feminism and the vision of the most public women (actresses, models) around the world: the Me Too. For Hefner it was too late to experience it. But as he says now, more than five years later, what was his third and last wife, 60 years his junior, “missed it just in time.” “Hef’s lifespan, at 91, ended at the height of Me Too. Chance? I don’t believe it”.

Those words have cost Crystal Hefner, now 37, much thought and therapy. The businessman’s widow has given several interviews (to the magazine US Weeklythe tabloid New York Post and the British newspaper Daily Mail) where she describes how she has lived these six years without her husband and anticipates part of her memoirs, which will be published in January and will be titled Only Say Good Things, which could be translated as: “Say only good things.” Because that’s what Hefner asked his wife, that after she died she only told the good things. And although he acknowledges that he was “on Hef’s team”, and that he still is, in part, he can no longer only keep the good. Because there was a lot, a lot of bad, he explains. So much so that she claims that if she gets the Ph.D. in psychology she wants, she’ll ditch the Hefner and go back to her maiden name: she’ll be Dr. Crystal Harris. “If I make it, it’s over. Bye bye”.

More information

More than out of resentment —she acknowledges that she had happy moments in her time with the tycoon, which has also left her in a comfortable economic position—, Crystal Hefner speaks from introspection, after six years of “deconstruction,” she says. Time in which she realized that her breast implants were “too big” and that’s why she had them removed (“I looked like a Chinese inflatable doll, I felt like I was wearing a costume”), that she hated being so blonde (when she started to show her natural roots, her husband pointed it out to her), that she did not like to wear heels or explosive clothes (the only thing she keeps is her bunny costume) and that she was, literally, locked up.

Her husband did not allow her to leave the house, she says. She was never able to travel, not even go to the beach or Disneyland, as she so longed for. If he was at the Los Angeles mansion, there was a six o’clock curfew. For dinner, chicken soup and spreadable cheese. Afterwards, either a classic movie session or an orgy. “It was very embarrassing,” Crystal recalls in her conversation with the Daily Mail. “I didn’t know most of the people in our bedroom, which was a lot. Awful. It was like: ‘Come on, now it’s your turn.’ No one really wanted to be there but I think that, in Hef’s mind, he thought he was still in his forties and those nights, the people, the mansion, made that idea more solid. He felt it: ‘I still can’. On Sundays he played, sure, orgies, with 200 women in the mansion, where his owner drank viagras without stopping, so much so that he became deaf in one ear: “Hef always said that he would rather be deaf and be able to continue having sex. Queer”.

The couple met when she was just 21 years old and requested an invitation to a Halloween party at the famous house, and was accepted. Although born in Arizona, Crystal moved with her parents to Birmingham, UK, when she was very young, where they lived in the house on the pub familiar. Her father was a singer, opening act for some stars of the moment, but he died when she was 12 years old, leaving her and her mother in a precarious situation. She studied Psychology in San Diego, California, and, when she managed to get into that party, she found a topic of conversation with Hefner: he had studied the same major… 40 years before. That night they were lovers, a moment she doesn’t remember as “nothing remarkable”: “Whatever you like, whatever you think, or however you want one night to go, it didn’t go like that.” They got married on New Year’s Eve 2012, when she was 26 and he was 86, after signing a “steel” prenuptial contract. They were going to do it six months before, but she refused five days after the link.

Guests arrive at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles in December 2003, where Hugh Hefner was celebrating 50 years of his magazine. Ann Johansson (Getty Images)

Ever since Crystal walked into the Playboy Mansion, she’s been wowed. And she moved right away. She left psychology (“she already had enough problems to cure others,” she declares to the NY Post) and focused his life on Hugh Hefner. The age difference fascinated everyone. “Everyone had questions. Above all anatomical ”, he relates today with a certain sarcasm. Although “the most difficult thing was that Hef was not judged too much. That’s right”. She dedicated herself to taking care of him, especially at the end of her life, when they avoided being seen with a cane, very fragile. Harris cultivated a cordial relationship with her four children, born from two previous marriages. They have shared a legacy estimated at around 40 million euros between all of them.

For her, Hef, as she calls him, gave her a sense of belonging after coming from a broken family. “You depend on the goodness of others and you make yourself small to fit in, you have no power. When I met him I was like, ‘Wow, I could belong in this.’ At first, the Playboy Mansion seemed like a sanctuary to me. It was not. But it’s either take it or leave it, and I didn’t feel like I had anywhere else to go or that I could do anything else.” For this reason, he moved there with his twin friends Karissa and Kristina Shannon, 18, also chosen by Hefner to belong to his tribe, a choice “devastating for the girls, but a game for him,” according to the tycoon’s widow, who observes that it was easy to find replacements for the young women and that, being “always on guard”, it was difficult to cultivate friendships. “Now I am learning what friendship between women means, knowing what it is to have women who really want the best for you, who you can trust. It was a harsh and ruthless environment for a long time, ”she says.

Karissa and Kristina Shannon, Hugh Hefner and Crystal at an awards show in Los Angeles in June 2009. Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

It is common to see Hefner in the last photos of his life with the three young blondes, his wife and the even younger Shannon sisters. In a documentary released a year ago, Karissa accuses the tycoon of rape and having to have an abortion after becoming pregnant with him at the age of 19. Crystal has explained that, in a search in her house, she found material of many naked women, and that she decided to destroy it completely. It is what she would have wanted them to do with her images, she maintains. “There was a certain house arrest, I lived in the same bubble between the ages of 21 and 31. She was rewarded for being dependent and for many weird and competitive things. Now I’m learning what it’s like to be a normal person dating and in relationships. It’s being tough.” But she understands, or tries to understand, the reasons that led him to live that way at that stage of her life. “In the end she belonged to something and she was important, by association, but important. And they like that.” The façade was soon exposed. “Everyone was kissing an 80-year-old man,” she recalls. “As he got older, he became more needy and dependent on me.” When she was nearing the end, she felt the need to take care of him, although she now sees that this was not a healthy relationship.

After Hefner’s death, his widow came to speak of him as “an American hero.” “He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every day, ”she said after burying him in a grave next to Marilyn Monroe’s, a niche that the businessman had bought 40 years ago. Today, his thoughts are not the same. “If he was my daughter now, it wouldn’t happen,” reflects Crystal Hefner. “All I can say is that if you come from a loving, happy and perfect childhood, you don’t normally end up with someone who was almost 60 when you were born,” he says now in his interviews, recounting how he had recently found a photo of himself with him. in its beginnings. “It’s so sad, he looked like a baby. I look back and feel sorry for that girl. That was going to be like that moment of The Wizard of Oz where fantasy fades, you open the curtain and see reality. But whoever has the money makes the rules, right?

Hefner and his then-fiancée Crystal Harris celebrated his 85th birthday at a party at the Playboy club in Las Vegas in 2011. Ethan Miller (Wire Image)

“If I look back, he had a certain Stockholm syndrome,” he admits over time in his current interviews. “Part of me thought that if it was true love, there would be no more women in that bedroom. I reconciled with myself trying to believe that Hef loved me in the best way I knew how,” she explains now, with an independent life thanks to the money the tycoon left her, but also intense activity on networks (she has more than three million followers on instagram, which earns her paid collaborations) and her work as an ambassador for a digital club and also as president of Hefner’s foundation, which defends freedom of expression and whose legacy she manages. She admits that it is difficult for her to maintain sentimental relationships, and that they always offer her to meet older men. “And it’s awful.”

Crystal kept the promise around Only Say Good Things for five years. “But after a lot of therapy and healing, I realized that I need to be honest with myself,” he says in the NY Post. “That book is about how to heal from a toxic environment.” An environment that she herself has been slow to understand. In her interviews, she describes her husband as “a narcissist and a misogynist… a very complicated human being.” “He also did a lot of good, helped a lot of people and raised his voice for causes. And, at the same time, he hurt people in a way that he did not realize ”, she recounts, always with the contradiction on the point. Almost Dr. Crystal, still Hefner, soon Harris, who now lives quietly in Hawaii, has already visited 37 countries, has a podcast about to be released, she has dated different men, has frozen her eggs to be a mother in the future and still loves the British Cadbury chocolate more than anything in the world.