He is one of the men who appeared in the photo, and who will undoubtedly remain in the historical memory of the River descent. Cesar Pereyra, the Picante for the world of football, was a fundamental piece of that promotion of Belgrano to First and the worst defeat of the Millionaire in its history. But that’s nothing … 10 years after that day, the forward who is 39 years old today and is still playing, confessed why he celebrated twice in 2011.

“I know that the Boca fan enjoys this date a lot because I am a Boca fan! That afternoon I celebrated twice: for achieving the goal with Belgrano and for sending River down as a Boca fan. It was the perfect afternoon, “said Picante on Mundo Boca Radio.

Pereyra was very important in that achievement, for his goals and his participation throughout that tournament and also for the goal against River in the first leg in Córdoba.

El Picante scored one of Belgrano’s two goals in the first leg of the 2011 Promotion, in Córdoba.

“Over time we realized what we did, because of River’s history, it was spectacular”, He said. And he added: “It was complicated for us at the Monumental with their entrance goal, but as the minutes went by we calmed down. Then came our goal and the penalty that Olave saved … There we felt in First Division, we felt that we were sending River to the B “.

Currently he continues to play in Rocha of the Uruguayan Second Division. And although he is far away and 10 days have passed, El Picante does not forget what happened … “When we saw that River was playing us, we thought that we had arrived there, but as the days went by, we got motivated, “he recalled. And at the touch he closed: “The descent of River is something that will last forever.”